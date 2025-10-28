Governor Abbott Appoints Wallace As Upshur County Criminal District Attorney

TEXAS, October 28 - October 28, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Barry Wallace as Upshur County Criminal District Attorney, effective November 1, 2025, for a term set to expire December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Barry Wallace of Gladewater is the first assistant for the Upshur County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas District and County Attorneys Association, and the Northeast Texas Bar Association. Additionally, he is a member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church Men’s Association. He received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Navy. Wallace received a Bachelor of Arts in History from East Texas A&M University (formally East Texas State University) and a Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s University.