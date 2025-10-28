SDDOT Seeks Public Input on Environmental Assessment and Section 4f Evaluation for Interstate 229 Exit 3 Interchange in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025

Contact:

Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the Sioux Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and the City of Sioux Falls, will hold an in-person public meeting open house on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, from 5-6:30 p.m. (CT). The public meeting is designed to receive public input on the Environmental Assessment (EA), Section 4(f) Evaluation, and Potential Floodplain Encroachments for the reconstruction of the Interstate 229 exit 3 (Minnesota Avenue) interchange in Sioux Falls.

The public meeting will be held at Lincoln High School, located at 2900 S. Cliff Ave. in Sioux Falls. The open house will be informal, allowing for one-on-one discussions with the study team. A prerecorded presentation is available on the project website and will be played on a loop during the public meeting. A formal presentation will not be given at the open house.

The EA document is available for public review on the project website and at the following Sioux Falls locations:

SDDOT Sioux Falls Area Office, located at 5316 W. 60 th St. N.; and

Sioux Falls City Center, located at 231 N. Dakota Ave.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, material is available online at https://www.i229exits3and4.com. The presentations and displays shown at the open house are available online. The website also allows for online comments to be submitted. The study team would appreciate hearing from area commuters, concerned citizens, adjacent landowners, and business owners. Public comment will be accepted at the meeting and through the website until Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, at 605-773-3281 or via email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

