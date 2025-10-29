Clean Eatz Kitchen Returns to QVC With New Restaurant-Quality Meals and Protein Pizzas

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Eatz Kitchen , the chef-driven meal company known for crafting healthy comfort food that’s handmade and ready in minutes, will return to QVC today with two live segments showcasing its newest creations.At 3:30 p.m. ET, founder Evonne Varady joins hosts Rick Domeier and Jayne Brown to debut two brand-new prepared meals:Chicken & Waffle Fry Nachos — crispy chicken chunks over sweet-potato waffle fries with smoky bacon, honey drizzle, and ancho-chili sauce.Cowboy Shepherd’s Pie — slow-shredded beef layered over mashed potatoes with roasted corn, cheese, crispy onions, and tangy BBQ sauce.Then at 4:00 p.m. ET, Varady will appear with Rachel Boesing to feature the company’s breakout hit, the Clean Eatz Kitchen Protein Pizza , now offered in three fan-favorite flavors: Cheeseburger, Pepperoni, and BBQ Chicken.Restaurant Quality, Made by Hand“All of our meals are handmade by our own team in Wilmington, North Carolina,” said Jason Nista, founder and CEO of Clean Eatz Kitchen. “These aren’t factory products — they’re chef-crafted dishes that deliver restaurant-quality flavor and nutrition straight from your freezer in just minutes.”The new menu items expand the company’s mission to make balanced, high-protein, high-fiber comfort food accessible nationwide. Each 9-ounce entrée is portion-controlled, freezer-ready for six months, and designed to bring the taste of a favorite restaurant meal home — without the wait, delivery fees, or tipping.Convenience Without Compromise“QVC customers are busy people who want convenience without compromise,” Nista added. “That’s exactly what we build at Clean Eatz Kitchen — real food that fuels your day and satisfies your cravings.”Both the new meals and Protein Pizza pack between 20 and 34 grams of protein per serving and are crafted to keep consumers full and energized. The company has previously appeared on QVC with best-selling healthy entrées, earning rave customer reviews for taste, balance, and ease of preparation.When and Where to WatchOctober 29th, 2025:3:30 p.m. ET — Prepared Meals SegmentFeaturing Rick Domeier & Jayne BrownProducts: Chicken & Waffle Fry Nachos and Cowboy Shepherd’s Pie4:00 p.m. ET — Protein Pizza SegmentFeaturing Rachel BoesingProducts: Cheeseburger, Pepperoni, and BBQ Chicken Protein PizzasViewers can tune in live on QVC and stream on QVC.com or the QVC app.About Clean Eatz KitchenClean Eatz Kitchen is a Wilmington, North Carolina–based meal company serving millions of customers nationwide with frozen entrées that balance flavor, nutrition, and convenience. Clean Eatz Kitchen crafts all products in-house and ships directly to consumers, retail partners, and franchise cafés across the U.S. The company’s mission: to make clean eating simple, accessible, and satisfying for every lifestyle.Learn more at www.CleanEatzKitchen.com Follow @CleanEatzKitchen on Instagram and Facebook.

