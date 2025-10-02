Clean Eatz Kitchen Launches the Mac & Cheese Meal Plan: Comfort Food, Smart Macros

A six-pack of chef-crafted macs you can mix and match— $8.99 per meal

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Eatz Kitchen today announced the Mac & Cheese Meal Plan , a build-your-own six-pack of chef-crafted mac & cheese entrées that arrive fully cooked, frozen, and ready in minutes—aka a weekly permission slip for comfort food that still minds its macros. Each box lets fans pick any six mac & cheese entrées from a rotating lineup (think buffalo chicken, BBQ beef, pizza mac and more), with selections delivering ~360–430 calories and ~24–47g protein per meal, depending on entrée.“We put the ‘mac’ in macros,” said Jason Nista, CEO of Clean Eatz Kitchen. “This plan takes the most craveable comfort on the planet and gives it grown-up discipline—grab six, stash in the freezer, and you’ve got dinner in minutes.”How it works (and why it’s dangerously convenient):-Build your box: Pick any six mac & cheese entrées (packed in 6-meal increments). Scale up fast—12, 18, 24… with the Quantity selector or add another box. No subscription required.-Fair on the wallet: $8.99 per meal-Ships freezer-ready: UPS Ground on dry ice; typical delivery ~2–3 business days after shipment; free shipping on $85+ (small-box fee under that threshold).The lineup (sample macros):Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese — 430 cal, 47g proteinHot Honey Chicken Mac & Cheese — 430 cal, 24g proteinBBQ Beef Mac & Cheese — 430 cal, 30g proteinPhilly Steak Mac & Cheese — 370 cal, 33g proteinPizza Mac & Cheese — 410 cal, 34g proteinTurkey Burnt End Mac & Cheese — 360 cal, 28g proteinWho it’s for:-Busy families who want a freezer that fights back against the 5 p.m. scramble-Protein-seekers who refuse to surrender cheese to their macros-Holiday hosts who need a no-drama backup plan for houseguests (or, frankly, themselves)How to buy: Order the Mac & Cheese Meal Plan HERE . For more meal plans and bundles, visit cleaneatzkitchen.com and explore All Meal Plans.About Clean Eatz Kitchen:Clean Eatz Kitchen makes chef-crafted, macro-friendly frozen meals and snacks shipped nationwide. Every meal is fully cooked and flash-frozen, then delivered on dry ice so you can heat and eat in minutes—no subscription required. Learn more at cleaneatzkitchen.com.Clean Eatz KitchenMedia ContactVanessa Vega, Head of Marketingnews@cleaneatzkitchen.com(910) 208-0113Clean Eatz Kitchen — Wilmington, N.C.Editor’s Notes:Image gallery and one-sheet available upon request.“Mac & Cheese Meal Plan” pricing/macros current at time of release; subject to change based on rotation and availability.Clean Eatz Kitchen

