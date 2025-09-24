Clean Eatz Kitchen to Appear on QVC’s ‘Gourmet Holiday’ Wednesday Evening with High-Protein PB&J Sandwiches
“PB&J is comfort food—so we rebuilt it to work for today’s busy, health-minded families,” said Jason Nista, CEO of Clean Eatz Kitchen. “With meaningful protein, simple ingredients, and freezer-ready convenience, it’s the kind of smart snack that actually fits real life.”
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
• 11g protein per sandwich; 250 calories; 10g fat; 28g carbs
• Two flavors: Grape or Strawberry (same macros)
• Ships frozen; stock the freezer for grab-and-go convenience
HOW TO WATCH
Tune in to QVC’s “Gourmet Holiday” on Wednesday evening at 6pm EDT. Check local listings.
HOW TO BUY
Shop Clean Eatz Kitchen’s Protein Peanut Butter & Jelly at: https://www.cleaneatzkitchen.com/products/protein-peanut-butter-jelly
ABOUT CLEAN EATZ KITCHEN
Clean Eatz Kitchen is a Wilmington, N.C.–based brand making chef-crafted, macro-friendly frozen meals and snacks shipped nationwide. The company focuses on real-ingredient recipes designed for quick, convenient eating at home, work, or on the go. Explore meals and snacks at https://www.cleaneatzkitchen.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Vanessa Vega, Head of Marketing
support@cleaneatzkitchen.com | (910) 208-0113
Clean Eatz Kitchen — Wilmington, N.C.
Note to editors: hi-res images, a one-page product fact sheet, and samples are available upon request. “QVC” is a registered trademark of QVC, Inc.; used for identification only.
