Gonzaga President Katia Passerini Honored by National Italian ...

Gonzaga President Katia Passerini traveled to Washington, D.C., for the 50th anniversary celebration of the National Italian American Foundation on Oct. 18 and was named one of eight distinguished honorees for the gala alongside fellow innovative leaders in fields ranging from engineering to the arts, health care to technology.

Passerini was presented the NIAF Dea Roma Special Achievement Award in Academic Excellence, a recognition of her “groundbreaking contributions to higher education,” according to a statement by NIAF CEO and President Robert Allegrini.

While Passerini says being honored at NIAF’s golden anniversary gala was “profoundly meaningful,” this Dea Roma award was not the first time NIAF recognized her academic excellence and distinguished career. Back in 1996, as she was pursuing an MBA and then her doctorate in information systems at The George Washington University, Passerini was awarded a NIAF scholarship as an international student just getting settled in America.

Several members of the Board of Trustees and Gonzaga alumni joined the NIAF celebration.

“When I receiveded the Frank D. Stella Scholarship from NIAF in 1996, it was both an incredible honor and a complete surprise,” Passerini recalled, noting the experience also offered her a valuable lesson about America.

“The scholarship recognizes academic excellence and service to the community, yet I had not submitted official proof of my volunteer work. In my essay, I actually questioned the idea that service needed documentation at all. I wrote something along the lines that volunteering comes from the heart, not from letters of certification, and I did not have, nor would I ask for such certification from the parish where I had volunteered. I never expected such a candid reflection to be rewarded, but it was.

"That moment taught me something profound about America – that sincerity, integrity and conviction can be valued as much as credentials. As an international student, it strengthened my sense of belonging and affirmed that speaking honestly and living by one’s values could open doors in a new country.”

Passerini was in incredible company with her fellow honorees at the Oct. 18 event hosted by NIAF, a non-profit organization based in the United States that promotes the Italian culture and heritage.

Also honored were opera legend Andrea Bocelli (Lifetime Achievement Award in Entertainment); John Elkann, CEO of Exor N.V., chairman of Ferrari N.V. and chairman of Stellantis N.V. (Special Achievement Award as a Global Business Leader); Doug Leone, partner, Sequoia Capital (Special Achievement Award in International Business as a Global Venture Capital Leader); Roberto Cingolani, CEO and general manager of Leonardo S.p.A. (Special Achievement Award in Global Defense & Security Technology); Stefano Antonio Donnarumma, CEO and general director of FS Italiane Group (Special Achievement Award in Engineering Excellence for National Growth and Sustainable Infrastructure); Flavio Cattaneo, CEO of Enel Group (Special Achievement Award in Management Leadership); and Kamel Ghribi, president of GKSB and vice president of Gruppo San Donato (Special Achievement Award in Healthcare Innovation, Research and Management).

“Being recognized alongside this extraordinary roster of Italian and Italian-American leaders is profoundly meaningful to me,” Passerini said. “I am delighted by the expansive list of awardees representing the arts, music, engineering, technology, business, finance, academia, and beyond. The breadth and depth of achievement represented demonstrate how Italian heritage has shaped numerous fields, and to be part of that tapestry is a profound honor.”

Passerini added that as someone who was born in Rome, being honored by the Dea Roma award “holds special resonance.”

“Rome has long been associated with the divine goddesses, particularly in reference to Minerva, the goddess of wisdom, the arts, and strategic warfare-thinking,” Passerini said. “To receive an honor entitled to ‘Dea Roma’ in a context that valorizes intellect, innovation, culture and leadership feels like a bridge between my birthplace and my life’s work.”