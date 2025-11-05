Exceptional Needs Today Magazine And Autism Coach Deanna Picon Offer Successful Holiday Tips For Special Needs Parents

The November Issue Offers Important Holiday Tips For Special Needs Parents This book provides parents with proven techniques and realistic strategies to meet the challenges of raising a special needs child.

The November Issue Provides Valuable Holiday Tips And Resources For Autism And Special Needs Families

It's essential for parents to take care of themselves and not feel guilty for asking for help during the busy holiday season” — Deanna Picon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holiday season is a time for joy, celebration, and spending time with loved ones. However, for families with special needs children, it can also be a time of stress and isolation. To help ease the burden and make the holidays more enjoyable for these families, Exceptional Needs Today Magazine and autism coach Deanna Picon have teamed up to provide valuable tips and resources for special needs parents in their November issue.Picon, founder of Your Autism Coach LLC and author of " The Autism Parents' Guide To Reclaiming Your Life ", offers strategies to help parents navigate the holidays with ease.In her article, “Flipping the Script” For A Great Holiday Season When There Are Special Needs, Picon addresses common issues such as loneliness and depression. She emphasizes the importance of celebrating with people and at places where parents feel comfortable and welcome. Picon advises mothers and fathers to take some time for themselves and maintain a positive mindset. She also recommends that parents focus on their own family's needs and not compare themselves to others, as every family is different.“As a mother of a non-verbal, young man with autism, I understand the unique struggles and challenges families face during this special time of year,” says Picon. “I want to encourage parents to take back control of their holidays so they can have a memorable and stress-free season with their families.”"We are excited to have Deanna as a contributor for our holiday issue," says Amy KD Tobik, editor-in-chief. "Her expertise and personal experience will be a beneficial resource for our readers, and we hope this issue will help families have a more joyful and inclusive holiday season."Exceptional Needs Today Magazine is a leading publication for special needs families, providing valuable resources, information and support. The publication’s mission is to serve and empower the special needs community, with a focus on awareness, acceptance and inclusion. The November issue, featuring Picon's article, is now available online.The issue also features articles on finding gifts for children with unique abilities and staying happy, regulated, and engaged during the holiday season. Other relevant articles include: “Fostering Growth When There Are Special Needs”, “Can Supplemental Security Income Be Saved in a Special Needs Trust?” and “Creating Healthy Relationships for Exceptional Children in the Adoption and Foster System.”Exceptional Needs Today (@exceptionalneedstoday) focuses on educating and energizing families, caregivers, educators, and professionals while preparing a healthy path for tomorrow. Subscriptions are complimentary. Subscribers are provided with access to the latest news/research, expert guidance, and therapies, as well as information on unique books and products. In September 2021, Exceptional Needs Today received the Gold Award from the prestigious Mom’s Choice Awards honoring excellence. Amy KD Tobik brings more than 35 years of publishing experience to her role as editor-in-chief and CEO, Lone Heron Publishing.Your Autism Coach LLC provides personalized guidance, comprehensive support programs and seminars that address the issues and concerns of special needs families. Deanna Picon is the author of "The Autism Parents’ Guide To Reclaiming Your Life," and “Special Needs Holiday Magic: How To Enjoy A Great Holiday Season With Your Autistic Child.” She shows parents how to overcome the challenges of raising a child with special needs, while building a rewarding life for themselves. Both books are available from Amazon. Picon is also the recipient of the 2023 “Top Family Guidance Writer” award from Exceptional Needs Today Magazine.

