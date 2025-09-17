New Back to School E-book Offers Success Strategies For Autism and Special Needs Parents
This e-book provides back to school tips for a productive, academic year for both parents and students.
Autism Coach and Author Deanna Picon Provides Expert Tips For A Successful School Year
Picon, who is also the founder of Your Autism Coach LLC, understands the unique challenges that parents face. In her new e-book, she shares her expertise and insights to empower parents and give them the knowledge, tools and guidance they need to support their child's education.
"As a parent of a non-verbal, young man with autism, I understand the concerns and frustrations that come with navigating the special education system,” says Picon. "I wrote this e-book with the goal of providing parents with the direction and encouragement they need to help their child thrive in school."
One unique aspect of the e-book is the inclusion of motivational quotes to provide hope and inspiration to parents. Picon believes that emotional support is just as important as practical strategies when it comes to helping special needs children succeed in school. The e-book also addresses common challenges that parents may face, such as communicating effectively with teachers and school staff, advocating for their child's needs, and managing stress and self-care.
This e-book is a timely and important resource for any parent of a special needs child as they embark on a new school year. This comprehensive guide is a valuable addition to any parent's back-to-school toolkit. “Special Needs Student Success" is now available for purchase on amazon.com, along with Picon’s other books and resources.
Your Autism Coach LLC provides personalized guidance, comprehensive support programs and seminars that address the issues and concerns of special needs parents. Deanna Picon is the author of "The Autism Parents' Guide To Reclaiming Your Life", “Surviving The Thunderbolt: How To Cope When Your Child Is Diagnosed With Autism,” and “Special Needs Holiday Magic: How To Enjoy A Great Holiday Season Your Autistic Child.” She shows parents how to overcome the challenges of raising a child with special needs, while building a rewarding life for themselves. For more information, please visit www.yourautismcoach.com.
Picon is the recipient of the 2023 “Top Family Guidance Writer” award from Exceptional Needs Today Magazine. She has also received the 2020 and 2018 “Top Parental Advice Writer” and 2015 “Top Life Coach Writer” awards from Autism Parenting Magazine. Her articles have also appeared in Exceptional Parent Magazine and Parenting Special Needs Magazine.
Deanna Picon
Your Autism Coach LLC
+1 347-869-4705
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.