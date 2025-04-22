Autism Coach and Author Deanna Picon Offers Ten Tips To Support Special Needs Parents During Autism Acceptance Month

About

Your Autism Coach LLC provides personalized guidance, comprehensive support programs and seminars that address the issues and concerns of parents of special needs children and adults. The company's mission is to help parents overcome the unique challenges of raising a child with special needs, while building a meaningful life for themselves. Deanna Picon is the author of the critically-acclaimed "The Autism Parents' Guide To Reclaiming Your Life." She's also the recipient of the following four, prestigious awards: The 2023 "Top Family Guidance Writer" award from Exceptional Needs Today Magazine, and the 2020 and 2018 "Top Parental Advice Writer" awards and the 2015 "Top Life Coach Writer" award from Autism Parenting Magazine. Her new collection of e-books include "Special Needs Holiday Magic: How To Enjoy A Great Holiday Season With Your Autistic Child", "Surviving The Thunderbolt: How To Cope When Your Child Is Diagnosed With Autism," and "Special Needs Student Success: How To Have A Great School Year With Your Autistic Child."

http://www.yourautismcoach.com