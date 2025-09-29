Levridge 2025 Release 2.0 Delivers Key Advancements Across Ag Sales, Accounting, and Equity & Patronage Solutions

Powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365

Strengthens Bushel integration, adds flexibility to ag sales, expands freight tracking options, enhances mark-to-market inquiries, and improves usability.

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Levridge continues to deliver powerful enhancements to the Commodity Accounting Ag Sales , and Equity & Patronage solutions.The launch of Levridge 2025 Release 2.0 deepens the integration with Bushel, makes ag sales more flexible, expands the options available for tracking freight, improves mark-to-market inquiry options, and makes several features more user-friendly.“This release reflects our ongoing mission to empower agribusinesses with innovative technology, helping them operate more efficiently and adapt to a rapidly changing industry” said John Melland, CEO at Levridge. “With every release, we listen, learn, and evolve—delivering enhancements that meet the real-world needs of agribusiness enterprises.”Key Highlights of Levridge 2025 R2:Bushel Integration – Invoices: Enables the sending of invoiced sales order lines with configurable filters to identify which items should be transferred, reducing unnecessary record transfers.Credit and Rebill for Closed Periods: Allows users to select the date on which the credit and rebill process should be recorded when the original invoice falls within a closed fiscal period.Composite Grade Enhancements: Improves the ability to update grades using a ticket number (without requiring a sample ID), enter multiple grades simultaneously for a sample, and save the entered grades.Mark-to-Market Multiple Commodities and Flat Pricing: Supports the definition of default pricing for non-board items and enables multiple commodities to be configured on a single mark-to-market price schedule, reducing the number of schedules needed.Update Customer and Splits on Multiple Inbound Tickets: Provides flexibility to update customer accounts and split groups on inbound scale tickets, including the ability to select and mass update multiple tickets.Long/Short Hedge Position Report - Add Drill back in Basis Section: Adds drill back functionality to the basis and adjusted basis company-owned fields in the long/short hedge position report, aligning with existing functionality in the cash section.Levridge 2025 R2 is now available to all customers and partners. For a full breakdown of features, visit the Levridge 2025 Release 2.0 blog or explore the YouTube playlist for demos and walkthroughs.About LevridgeLevridge Inc. is a premier ag-tech company delivering transformative accounting and business solutions tailored to the agricultural industry. Powered by the secure, cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics platform, Levridge empowers agribusinesses to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and optimize performance. https://www.levridge.com/ For more information:John Melland, CEOjohn.melland@levridge.com

