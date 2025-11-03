Chase Plastics Kicks Off the Holiday Season with its 10th Annual Giving Card Campaign

As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of our Giving Card campaign, we’re reminded that countless organizations are doing incredible work that deserve our support.” — Kevin Chase, Chase Plastics CEO

CLARKSTON, MI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chase Plastics announced the official kick-off of its annual holiday “Giving Card” campaign today. In its 10th anniversary year, the much-anticipated tradition allows one to nominate a charitable organization to receive a well-deserved donation of $2,500.

To participate, entrants can log onto https://chaseplastics.com/giving to nominate their favorite charity through December 9th. The selected charity(ies) will be announced on https://chaseplastics.com/ and their social media pages on December 19th. Chase Plastics will highlight various charitable organizations' efforts on their social media pages throughout the campaign period to help raise awareness about them.

The act of giving has been synonymous with the Chase Plastics name, culture, and the plastics industry for decades. Since the launch of the Giving Card Campaign in 2016, thousands of charities have been nominated. So, it is no surprise that — much like Chase Plastics — their customers and suppliers have equally big hearts and a passion for giving.

Since the campaign began, their generosity has resulted in donations totaling $72,000 to dozens of charities nationwide. It has also perpetuated the spirit of giving — something in which Chase Plastics strongly believes. Each year, the company celebrates “Giving November” by hosting a food drive, shopping for their adopted Christmas families, volunteering at local food banks, and sending care packages to their Adopted Soldier troop abroad. Chase Plastics also encourages volunteerism year-round by offering paid “volunteer time off” to employees and raising awareness of nominated charitable organizations through spotlights on their Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn pages.

“As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of our Giving Card campaign, we’re reminded that countless organizations are doing incredible work that deserve our support,” said Chase Plastics CEO Kevin Chase. “This giving season, we’re proud to share their stories, connect those in need with valuable resources, and continue helping the helpers who make a difference every day.”

About Chase Plastics

Chase Plastic Services, Inc., is a stocking distributor with a portfolio that offers more than 35,000 varieties of specialty, engineering, and commodity thermoplastics from the industry’s leading manufacturers and global suppliers. As a top-ten North American specialty and engineering plastics distributor, Chase Plastics is committed to helping their customers turn resin into reality by Redefining Resin Distribution.®

The Company, formed in 1992, provides customers with an industry-leading portfolio of value-added services delivered by skilled sales professionals and dedicated teams of technical process engineers, market development engineers, and more – all of whom guide the material selection, application development, and manufacturing processes. The Company’s unmatched level of dedicated support, together with blending, repacking, inventory management, and logistics services via a network of distribution and sales locations throughout North America, is singularly focused on helping customers boost efficiencies and profitability.

Based in Clarkston, Michigan, Chase Plastics was founded by Kevin and Carole Chase, who serve as the Company’s CEO and Vice President, respectively. Learn more about Chase Plastics and its commitment to providing outrageous customer service at https://chaseplastics.com/

