Chase Plastics Launches 'Honoring Our Heroes' Veteran Nonprofit Giving Campaign

Chase Plastics Commits $2,500 Grant to Elevate Veteran Nonprofits in National Giving Effort

CLARKSTON, MI, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chase Plastics announced the official kick-off of its new Veteran "Giving Card" campaign today. Building on the success of its annual holiday campaign, the launch of "Honoring Our Heroes" is a special initiative dedicated to supporting veteran nonprofits across the United States.

Following years of successful charitable giving, Chase Plastics is expanding its commitment to those who have served our country by offering a $2,500 donation to one veteran-focused nonprofit organization. Individuals can nominate their favorite veteran-support charity through June 20 by visiting our campaign page.

The selected nonprofit will be announced on Chase Plastics' website and social media channels on July 3, continuing the company's tradition of highlighting important charitable work. They would like to encourage volunteerism and increase awareness of the veteran charities nominated by highlighting them on their Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn pages from Memorial Day through Independence Day.

"Giving back to our veterans is more than just a campaign – it's a core part of our company's values," said Kevin Chase, Chase Plastics' CEO. "We've seen firsthand the incredible impact that dedicated nonprofits can have on the lives of those who have served our country and wanted to do our part to support them."

Chase Plastics has long demonstrated its commitment to supporting veterans through multiple initiatives. The company maintains an ongoing Adopted Soldier program, currently supporting a troop stationed in Poland. Through this program, Chase Plastics regularly communicates with the deployed service members, sending care packages and addressing their specific needs throughout the year.

Additionally, the company is committed to hiring veterans, recognizing the unique skills and perspectives they bring to the workplace. By offering opportunities for veterans to re-acclimate to civilian work environments, Chase Plastics helps support the transition for those who have served.

"Brave men and women have sacrificed so much for our country," Kevin Chase added. "The 'Honoring Our Heroes' campaign is just one way to express our gratitude and support for their extraordinary service."

To nominate a veteran nonprofit for consideration, visit chaseplastics.com/veterans/ and submit an entry by June 20. The winning organization will be announced on July 3. All nominations will be made available on the Chase Plastics website as a future resource for veterans.

About Chase Plastics

Chase Plastic Services, Inc., is a stocking distributor with a portfolio that offers more than 35,000 varieties of specialty, engineering, and commodity thermoplastics from the industry's leading manufacturers and global suppliers. As a top-ten North American specialty and engineering plastics distributor, Chase Plastics is committed to helping their customers turn resin into reality by Redefining Resin Distribution.®

The Company, formed in 1992, provides customers with an industry-leading portfolio of value-added services delivered by skilled sales professionals and dedicated teams of technical process engineers, market development engineers and more – all of whom guide the material selection, application development, and manufacturing processes. The Company's unmatched level of dedicated support, together with blending, repacking, inventory management, and logistics services via a network of distribution and sales locations throughout North America, is singularly focused on helping customers boost efficiencies and profitability.

Based in Clarkston, Michigan, Chase Plastics was founded by Kevin and Carole Chase, who serve as the Company's CEO and Vice President, respectively. Learn more about Chase Plastics and its commitment to providing outrageous customer service at https://chaseplastics.com/

