Chase Plastics Concludes Inaugural Veteran Giving Campaign

CLARKSTON, MI, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After four weeks of overwhelming participation from customers and suppliers, Chase Plastics is proud to announce the recipients of its first-ever Veteran Giving Campaign. The campaign, which ran from May 23 through June 20, was created to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes. As part of the campaign, three veteran-focused charities will each receive a $2,500 donation, helping further their missions of serving veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. The winners are being announced just ahead of Independence Day, as a fitting tribute to those who have served our country.

The recipients of $2,500 donations through the 2025 Chase Plastics Veteran Giving Campaign are:

- Disabled American Veterans (DAV) – A non-profit organization that empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity by providing free assistance with benefit claims, transportation to medical appointments, and employment resources.



- Gary Sinise Foundation – Founded by actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, the foundation honors defenders, veterans, first responders, and their families through programs that build specially adapted smart homes, support mental wellness, and provide relief and resources for wounded heroes.



- Hero Pups – A nonprofit dedicated to pairing specially trained service dogs with veterans and first responders dealing with service-related challenges, including PTSD and anxiety.

“We are truly moved by the overwhelming response from our customers and suppliers who submitted so many thoughtful nominations,” said Chase Plastics CEO, Kevin Chase. “It’s a testament to the strong sense of community and shared commitment to honoring those who have served our country. Supporting the brave men and women who protect our freedoms is deeply personal to us, and we are honored to contribute to organizations that make a meaningful impact in the lives of veterans and their families.”

The Chase Plastics Veteran Giving Campaign was introduced in 2025 to complement the company’s longstanding Chase Giving Card holiday campaign, which has supported dozens of charitable organizations since its inception ten years ago. Learn more by going to https://chaseplastics.com/veterans/

