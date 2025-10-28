Red Stakes Golf Announces 25% Discount and 365-Day Money-Back Guarantee on RSG Golf In A Box | Pro Edition

Play year-round with the Golf-In-A-Box Pro Edition, now 25% off for a limited time. Upgrade Your Game and Save 25%: The Ultimate Golf-In-A-Box Pro Edition Experience. Fall Practice. Spring Results. Data-Driven Golf Improvement with RSGolf.

MI, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Stakes Golf, the Michigan-based golf simulator manufacturer, has announced a limited-time 25% discount on its RSG Golf In A Box | Pro Edition bundle. The promotion coincides with the introduction of the company’s new 365-Day Money-Back Guarantee, offering customers an extended period to evaluate the product and return it for a full refund if it does not meet expectations.The RSG Golf In A Box | Pro Edition includes:RSG Mobile iPhone-Based Launch Monitor7' x 10' Premium Hitting Net4' x 5' or 4' x 10' Stance MatTripod Mount SystemTwo-Year RSG Club Membership (a $398 value)Regularly priced at $1,197, the bundle is now available for $897 for a limited time. The offer can be redeemed at rsgolf.com/deal using the code RYDERCUP25.“We’ve always believed golfers shouldn’t have to choose between performance and peace of mind,” said Kevin Johnston, CEO of Red Stakes Golf. “Our new 365-Day Guarantee gives players the opportunity to fully experience the RSG system before making a long-term commitment.”Under the new policy, customers can return any RSG Mobile or Golf In A Box bundle purchased through rsgolf.com within one year for a full refund. Johnston said the extended guarantee reflects the company’s confidence in its products and its commitment to transparency.“We build our simulators in Michigan because we value American quality and accountability,” Johnston added. “Most companies offer 30 or 90 days. We offer a full year because true performance takes time to evaluate.”The RSG Mobile App, available on the App Store, converts an iPhone into a launch monitor that captures ball flight, club data, and video swing analysis. The app also includes 36 virtual courses, four practice ranges, and access to weekly competitions through the RSG Club.Golfers can access the limited-time discount and 365-Day Guarantee at rsgolf.com/deal using promo code RYDERCUP25.About Red Stakes GolfRed Stakes Golf (RSG) is an American innovator in golf simulation technology, designing and manufacturing all products in Michigan. The company focuses on precision engineering, performance accuracy, and accessibility for golfers at every level. With over 100 years of combined experience in the golf technology industry, RSG products are developed to bring realistic, data-driven practice and play to any space.

