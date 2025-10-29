Dr. Matthew Glazier of TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine Discusses Shoulder Arthritis Treatment on SA Live

The fellowship-trained shoulder and elbow surgeon shared insights on arthritis care, replacement procedures, and emerging orthopedic technologies.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Matthew T. Glazier, an orthopedic surgeon with The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group (TSAOG) Orthopedic & Spine, was recently featured on SA Live to discuss shoulder arthritis, its causes, and the evolving treatment options available to patients.During the segment, Dr. Glazier explained how shoulder arthritis develops when the cartilage that cushions the joint wears down, leading to pain, stiffness, and limited mobility. He emphasized that treatment often begins with non-surgical measures such as activity modification, medication, injections, and physical therapy. When these options no longer provide relief, surgical intervention may be recommended.Dr. Glazier also discussed several types of shoulder replacement procedures, including anatomic and reverse replacements, which are tailored to patients based on the function of their rotator cuff. He highlighted advancements like protocarbon heriarthoplasty, an innovative implant designed to preserve bone and reduce wear in younger, active patients.Looking ahead, Dr. Glazier noted that the field of shoulder surgery continues to advance rapidly, with new implant materials and robotic-assisted technologies on the horizon. TSAOG Orthopedics & Spine aims to remain at the forefront of these innovations to provide patients in San Antonio and South Texas with access to the latest surgical care options. Dr. Matthew Glazier is fellowship trained in shoulder and elbow surgery and sees patients at TSAOG’s Ridgewood and Brooks City Base locations. TSAOG Orthopedics & Spine operates eight locations across the San Antonio area, offering comprehensive musculoskeletal care from diagnosis through recovery.About the Company:John J. Hinchey, M.D., established TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine and has been a long-time provider of quality orthopedic care since 1947. TSAOG is on a mission to provide patients with the highest standards of medical care. With this commitment in mind, TSAOG has become the most extensive orthopedic care practice throughout San Antonio and South Texas. TSAOG physicians specialize in diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal system diseases and injuries, including joint replacement and arthritis, sports medicine injuries, arthroscopic surgery, spine treatment, and more. The highly renowned practice offers additional services, including hand and physical therapy, industrial rehabilitation, workers’ compensation, digital imaging, outpatient surgery, and urgent orthopedic care. The TSAOG team of specialists, nurses, and therapists works collaboratively to provide a complete continuum of care for their patients.

