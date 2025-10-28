Hamilton Wins 2025 Gold MarCom Award for CNC Cabinetry Exhibit

Recognition honors design excellence and innovation in trade show exhibits

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamilton, a full-service experiential and event marketing agency, has received a Gold MarCom Award in the Trade Show Exhibit category for its design and execution of CNC Cabinetry’s exhibit at the 2025 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) . The MarCom Awards , administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), honor outstanding achievement in marketing and communication across the globe.The award-winning CNC Cabinetry exhibit reintroduced the brand as a leader and trendsetter in the kitchen and bath industry. Hamilton’s team created a gallery-style environment divided into multiple product zones, each representing a different facet of CNC’s craftsmanship and innovation. Tailored lighting, layered textures, and greenery helped evoke a residential atmosphere while interactive displays encouraged exploration and engagement. At the center of the experience, an exclusive “Vibe Room” revealed CNC’s latest innovation: the world’s first color-changing cabinetry.“Our goal with CNC Cabinetry was to create an environment that expressed the brand’s design philosophy,” said Josh Frisbie, VP – Creative at Hamilton. “Every element, from the lighting to the spatial flow, was intentional. We wanted visitors to feel inspired by the craftsmanship and innovation at the heart of CNC’s identity.”CNC’s exhibit achieved a 52% conversion rate, an average of 3.6 repeat visits, and a 14-minute dwell time. Visitors engaged with nearly three-quarters of the overall experience, reaffirming CNC Cabinetry’s position as an industry leader and underscoring Hamilton’s ability to translate brand strategy into physical design.This recognition marks Hamilton’s fourth MarCom Award in the past three years, demonstrating the agency’s continued excellence in creative communication.About Hamilton:Hamilton is a full-service experiential and event marketing agency with a 75-year legacy creating immersive brand experiences for companies worldwide. We design, produce, and execute integrated experiences – exhibits, events, environments, and digital solutions – that drive meaningful connections between brands and their audiences.

