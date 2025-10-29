Credit Absolute Launches Business Credit and Funding Website with Free Pre-Qualification

Now offering access to 50+ loan programs from over 1,000 lenders, and expert guidance to help business owners overcome funding barriers

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Credit Absolute announces the launch of its new business credit and funding platform, lending.creditabsolute.com, designed to empower entrepreneurs with free pre-qualification and resources to secure funding. Offering access to 50+ loan programs from over 1,000 lenders, the platform provides a 2-minute, no-risk application process and expert guidance to help business owners overcome funding barriers.The website features a free Fundability Scanner to identify credit gaps, educational resources on building business credit, and tailored loan matches with no personal credit impact. "Too many businesses miss out on capital due to fixable credit issues," said Derick Vogel, CEO of Credit Absolute. "Our platform simplifies the process, offering clear steps to qualify for loans and grow sustainably." Backed by Credit Absolute’s 20+ years of expertise and hundreds of success stories, the site supports industries like real estate, automotive, and small business lending.Key Features of lending.creditabsolute.com- Free Pre-Qualification: Apply in 2 minutes with a soft pull.- Funding Strategy Session: Schedule a free consultation.- Comprehensive Resources: Guides to avoid personal guarantees and improve loan approval odds.- Ongoing Support: Individuals can access the Business Boost program for long-term credit growth.Take Action NowEntrepreneurs can pre-qualify for free, no hard inquiries, at Free Business Scan and Funding Options or schedule a funding strategy session at https://lending.creditabsolute.com/funding-strategy . For inquiries, contact the Business Credit Team at (480) 602-0777.About Credit Absolute: Credit Absolute delivers ethical, data-driven credit repair and works with McCarthy Law for FCRA litigation. They empower entrepreneurs with innovative tools and a welcoming approach, and their fun, approachable style helps clients achieve financial freedom nationwide.

