Hot Off the Heels of Her New Album ONE TRUE SONG, Bay Area Rock Songstress KARNEY is ready to 'RING IN THE HOLIDAYS'

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna Karney has performed across the country and released an incredible catalog of chart topping and critically acclaimed music throughout her diverse musical career. Hot off the heels of her new album ONE TRUE SONG, the Bay Area rock songstress is ready to “RING IN THE HOLIDAYS” with a new digital single available November 7, 2025. KARNEY recorded all instruments on the single herself, which was co-produced, mixed, and mastered by Michael Rosen at East Bay Recorders.

Anna Karney is a choral teacher and conductor for middle and high school students, furthering music education in the San Francisco public school system, and works with her students on holiday songs as part of their annual fundraising activities. She has been steeped in the classics year after year, and “RING IN THE HOLIDAYS” emerged nearly complete after someone told her she should write a holiday sing-along. With images of bells in her head, Silver Bells, Ukrainian Bells, and of course Jingle Bells, to name a few, KARNEY added a dash of The Ramones and presto! She had a rockin’ new holiday classic, just in time for the 2025 holidays.

KARNEY explores a variety of instrumental configurations and a broad range of energy on her recently released full-length album ONE TRUE SONG. The album features several prominent Bay Area musicians, together showcasing an extraordinary blend of soulful folk rock and alternative singer/songwriter acoustic arrangements, while rock steady bass lines wind through an eclectic range of driving and groovy rhythms. James Deprato (Chuck Prophet Band) plays electric and acoustic guitar and is the featured lead player across the album. This is guitarist Erik Smyth’s third album with KARNEY, and he also accompanies her live as The Karney Acoustic Duo. ONE TRUE SONG features bassists Kevin White (Chuck Prophet Band) and Uriah Duffy (Fantastic Negrito, Whitesnake), drummer and percussionist Kyle Capistra (Mercy and the Heartbeats), Phillip Bennet (Jefferson Starship) on Hammond organ and keys, and band newcomers violinist Anthony Blea (John Santos Sextet) and Faisal Sedan (The Qadim Ensemble) on darbuka drum, Arabic riq, and frame drum.

It was an overwhelming experience for KARNEY to work with so many creative and talented musicians, in addition to the great collaborative chemistry shared with her co-producer Michael Rosen (Rancid, Tesla). Everyone poured their hearts into the music and achieved heights far beyond anything she could have ever imagined. All the songs were conceived by KARNEY on acoustic guitar, true to her raw singer/songwriter vibe, while she also loves the power and energy of her full rockin’ band. From the gentle sound of “Suspended,” to the driving rhythms of “Gave My Guitar Away” and “Out of Body,” KARNEY lets her imagination go where it wants without trying to adhere to any particular genre. Musical influences that can be heard throughout the album include Woody Guthrie, The Pretenders, and Pharoah Sanders as KARNEY explores mystical topics like Eos the Greek sun goddess, or on her unvarnished social justice song “Freedom Summer.”

Anna Karney’s lyrical content offers an impassioned and straightforward approach to many of the issues facing people today. Her influences include Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Patti Smith, John Lennon, Sheryl Crow, Chrissie Hynde, and Joni Mitchell. As an arranger, pianist, and guitarist, she has worked with artists such as George Clinton, Linda Perry, and Dennis Bovell.

The last KARNEY album Creatures In The Garden featured Santana band members Bill Ortiz and Karl Perazzo and was the #4 Roots Rhythm Report Top Folk Rock Album of 2024. In 2022, KARNEY released Gonna Be Beautiful, an exciting collection of originals along with some freshly conceived versions of old favorites. In 2021, songs from her EP release Better received stellar airplay on Triple-A and Americana radio stations, including the title track and her powerful cover of “Ramble On.” She released a series of singles throughout 2021, including her personal and heartfelt original “Be Together,” and a cover of the Neil Young classic “Heart of Gold.”

Other previous KARNEY releases include her 2018 album No Mercy; a series of singles from 2016 called Manifest Destiny, Vol. 1 EP and Restless Wind, Vol. 2 EP; the 2012 album Love & Respect; the 2003 album All Connected; and her debut release Karney from 1999. Anna Karney has worked with producers and artists in the SF Bay Area such as Producer/engineer Mark Pistel (Michael Franti, Grace Jones, Chuck Prophet), Producer/Engineer Michael Rosen (Rancid, Tesla, Smashmouth, Santana, and Papa Roach), and Adam Munoz (Herbie Hancock, Dave Mathews, Branford Marsalis, Joshua Bell, Chester Thompson, and Lyle Lovett).



