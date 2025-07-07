Bay Area Rock Songstress KARNEY Breaks New Ground on Her Powerful and Sonically Diverse New Album 'ONE TRUE SONG'

Karney "One True Song" Karney "One True Song"

KARNEY explores a variety of instrumental configurations and a broad range of energy on her new full-length album ONE TRUE SONG, available July 18, 2025.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout her storied music career, Anna Karney has performed across the country and released an incredible catalog of chart topping and critically acclaimed music. Always keeping her mind on social justice and positive messages, KARNEY explores a variety of instrumental configurations and a broad range of energy on her new full-length album ONE TRUE SONG, available July 18, 2025.

ONE TRUE SONG features several prominent Bay Area musicians, together showcasing an extraordinary blend of soulful folk rock and alternative singer/songwriter acoustic arrangements, while rock steady bass lines wind through an eclectic range of driving and groovy rhythms. James Deprato (Chuck Prophet Band) plays electric and acoustic guitar and is the featured lead player across the album. He has played on several KARNEY releases, as has guitarist Erik Smyth (Mo’Fessionals). This is Erik’s third album with KARNEY, and he also accompanies her live as The Karney Acoustic Duo. ONE TRUE SONG features bassists Kevin White (Chuck Prophet Band) and Uriah Duffy (Fantastic Negrito, Whitesnake), drummer and percussionist Kyle Capistra (Mercy and the Heartbeats), Phillip Bennet (Jefferson Starship) on Hammond organ and keys, and KARNEY band newcomers violinist Anthony Blea (John Santos Sextet) and Faisal Sedan (The Qadim Ensemble) on darbuka drum, Arabic riq, and frame drum.

It was an overwhelming experience for KARNEY to work with so many creative and talented musicians, in addition to the great collaborative chemistry shared with her co-producer Michael Rosen (Rancid, Tesla). Everyone poured their hearts into the music and achieved heights far beyond anything she could have ever imagined.

All the songs were conceived by KARNEY on acoustic guitar, true to her raw singer/songwriter vibe, while she also loves the power and energy of her full rockin’ band. From the gentle sound of “Suspended,” to the driving rhythms of “Gave My Guitar Away” and “Out of Body,” KARNEY lets her imagination go where it wants without trying to adhere to any particular genre. Musical influences that can be heard throughout the album include Woody Guthrie, The Pretenders, and Pharoah Sanders as KARNEY explores mystical topics like Eos the Greek sun goddess, or on her unvarnished social justice song “Freedom Summer.”

Anna Karney’s lyrical content offers an impassioned and straightforward approach to many of the issues facing people today. Her influences include Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Patti Smith, John Lennon, Sheryl Crow, Chrissie Hynde, and Joni Mitchell. As an arranger, pianist, and guitarist, she has worked with artists such as George Clinton, Linda Perry, and Dennis Bovell.

The last KARNEY album Creatures In The Garden featured Santana band members Bill Ortiz and Karl Perazzo and was the #4 Roots Rhythm Report Top Folk Rock Album of 2024. In 2022, KARNEY released Gonna Be Beautiful, an exciting collection of originals along with some freshly conceived versions of old favorites. In 2021, songs from her EP release Better received stellar airplay on Triple-A and Americana radio stations, including the title track and her powerful cover of “Ramble On.” She released a series of singles throughout 2021, including her personal and heartfelt original “Be Together,” and a cover of the Neil Young classic “Heart of Gold.”

Other previous KARNEY releases include her 2018 album No Mercy; a series of singles from 2016 called Manifest Destiny, Vol. 1 EP and Restless Wind, Vol. 2 EP; the 2012 album Love & Respect; the 2003 album All Connected; and her debut release Karney from 1999. Anna Karney has worked with producers and artists in the SF Bay Area such as Producer/engineer Mark Pistel (Michael Franti, Grace Jones, Chuck Prophet), Producer/Engineer Michael Rosen (Rancid, Tesla, Smashmouth, Santana, and Papa Roach), and Adam Munoz (Herbie Hancock, Dave Mathews, Branford Marsalis, Joshua Bell, Chester Thompson, and Lyle Lovett).

Anna Karney has had a diverse musical career, having spent many years composing music for games such as Star Wars Galaxies, Monkey Island IV, Armed and Dangerous, several SimCity titles, Metal Dungeon, Death Jr., and many more. She received the esteemed “Dreamcatcher” Award from the Visual and Performing Arts division of the San Francisco Unified School District for her work as a choral teacher and conductor for middle and high school students, as well as her contribution to the furthering of music education in the San Francisco public school system. Additionally, Anna Karney has scored ballet and modern dance pieces as an artist in residence at Mills College and San Francisco State University. She also composed her Opus 1 Chaconne Sur Sept for nationally renowned contemporary music group Earplay Ensemble.

