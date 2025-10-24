C’mon, C’mon and Check Out the New MICHAEL VINCENT Album 'SKY BLUE (C’MON, C’MON!)'

SKY BLUE (C'MON, C'MON!)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie rock artist and Bay Area favorite MICHAEL VINCENT, known worldwide for his eclectic compilations of bright new originals and well-worn favorites across his seven album history, comes blazing out the door with his eighth powerhouse full-length release – SKY BLUE (C’MON, C’MON!) available November 7th, 2025!

Not unlike his previous albums, SKY BLUE (C’MON, C’MON!) includes edgy indie rock, power pop, and songs influenced by garage and grunge rock, to a couple of songs from Vincent’s folk-rock era with that lilting charm that draws you in for a slow, smooth journey of the quieted soul.

This will also be the first MICHAEL VINCENT album to ever be available on vinyl!

Meanwhile, MICHAEL VINCENT is performing all ten songs with his backing band U NO WHO on November 8th at San Gregorio General Store in celebration of the album’s release on Angel Blossom Records, Michael’s own Bay Area independent label that he formed with his wife Janet Klein Hollingshead.

The album’s opening and closing track “C’mon, C’mon!” springs forth energy that bookends the eight songs in between with two contrasting versions – one that roars with cross riffs inspired by the likes of The Dandy Warhols, the other closing out the album with a style that is slightly more accessible to a wider audience than the near experimental version that opens the record.

Both are celebrations of rock’s most primal ritual – grabbing your babe and jumping in the car for a fast drive somewhere – anywhere! Having two versions is the result of a collaboration with heavy-hitter indie rock artist Charles Normal (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Normal), who these days hails from Skien, Norway. His older brother, the late Larry Norman, was a rock hero to Michael Vincent (Michael’s band Home Free opened for several of the artists from Larry Norman’s “Street Level Artists” stable). And while collaborating with Charles on completing some of his brother’s unfinished songs, Michael visited Charles in Norway and recorded a rough version of “C’mon, C’mon!”, and Charles in turn recorded his own original arrangement; sent it to Michael, and he added his signature vocals - and voila! Magic!

As Vincent himself says about it, “The energy of Charles’ arrangement is so ‘in-your-face’ unavoidable, it just makes sense to have the song come right out of the chute! It grabs you by your shirt and hauls you away! Having it kick off the album immediately adds to the energy of all the other songs that come after it.”

Michael’s last album Electric Fox was highly acclaimed worldwide in multiple national online music magazines and was the #2 album in the US on The Roots Music Report for the month of July 2023!

MICHAEL VINCENT began writing and performing in his early 20s and has released seven solo albums since his debut Lines and Wonders in 1993. He’s made music in some of San Francisco’s more notable haunts and has recorded with nationally known artists such as Mark Karan (of The Other Ones, Rat Dog, Phil Lesh and Friends), who was featured on the MICHAEL VINCENT album Radio (2007).

Other previous MICHAEL VINCENT releases include Upside Down (2012), Jump! (2016), The Longest Time (2018), and For the Record (2020); and he has opened for phenomenal artists such as Jeff Pehrson (of Furthur, Box Set, The Fall Risk) and the stellar Ruth Gerson of NYC (who herself toured with Dave Matthews).

U No Who is comprised of guitarist Scott Warren; bassist and backup vocalist Dave Mendoza; and percussionist Anthony Fulgar. With influences from across the spectrum including New Order, The Strokes, Nada Surf, Fruit Bats, Snow Patrol, Malo, Azteca, and Jaco Pastorius, the band came together in 2018 to perform live with MICHAEL VINCENT.



