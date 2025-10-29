Comedian and Actor Godfrey Takes a Dramatic Turn in the True-Crime Film ‘Equal Verdicts’

Godfrey

Inspired by the real-life events of the Lex Street Massacre — one of Philadelphia’s most shocking and defining criminal cases.

This story shows what happens when truth is manipulated, when people’s lives are changed forever. I wanted to be part of something that says something real.” — Godfrey

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Nigerian-American comedian and actor Godfrey is set to make a powerful dramatic leap in Equal Verdicts, a gripping true-crime feature based on the bestselling book by Antonne M. Jones and inspired by the events of the Lex Street Massacre — a real case that revealed deep cracks within Philadelphia’s justice system and forever changed the city’s relationship with law and truth.Produced Amora Studios (Before I Self Destruct, Crime Partners) Equal Verdicts marks a bold new chapter in Godfrey’s career, a move from stand-up stages to the emotional complexity of a real-life role. Godfrey will portray former Philadelphia prosecutor Roger King, a figure known for his commanding courtroom presence and a record that includes more death row convictions than any prosecutor in Pennsylvania history. Renowned for his sharp social commentary and fearless authenticity, Godfrey will channel that same intensity into a dramatic performance rooted in truth, power, and humanity.“Comedy has always been about truth,” Godfrey says. “This story shows what happens when truth is manipulated — when people’s lives are changed forever. I wanted to be part of something that says something real.”Amora Studios Founder Antonne M. Jones, who authored the original book and adapted the screenplay, adds: “It’s a story that’s deeply tied to Philadelphia’s history, and bringing it to screen feels both personal and cinematic.”The project is already gaining national and international attention and interest from partners and distributors across the U.S., Africa, and beyond. Filming is slated for Q2 2026 in New Jersey, utilizing the state’s 37% film tax credit. Plans include a theatrical release and global streaming distribution, positioning Equal Verdicts for broad worldwide reach.Additional key cast and production announcements will follow in the coming weeks as Equal Verdicts continues to build momentum both in the U.S. and internationally.About the Story:Equal Verdicts is inspired by the real-life events of the Lex Street Massacre, a case that remains one of Philadelphia’s most haunting and historically significant criminal investigations.

