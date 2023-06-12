Groovy Smoovies to Host Philadelphia Eagles Zech Mc Phearson For Meet and Greet July 4th Weekend in Ocean City
The Movie-Themed Smoothie Shop Is Hosting a Fun-Filled Afternoon with Eagles Cornerback Zech McPhearson
As a professional athlete, I understand the importance of maintaining a balanced lifestyle and Groovy Smoovies aligns perfectly with my values.”OCEAN CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Groovy Smoovies, an award-winning movie-themed smoothie store is celebrating the grand opening of their new Ocean City location featuring a Meet and Greet and autograph session with Eagles veteran cornerback Zech McPhearson.
— Zech Mc Phearson
McPhearson, who is a Baltimore native, signed with the Eagles in 2021, and is looking forward to his event July 4th weekend as an outspoken advocate of health and fitness.
“I am thrilled to partner with Groovy Smoovies, and to bring my fans a fun and healthy experience in Ocean City,” the defensive back stated. “As a professional athlete, I understand the importance of maintaining a balanced lifestyle and Groovy Smoovies aligns perfectly with my values.”
Antonne Jones, owner of Groovy Smoovies, is equally as complimentary of McPhearson. “Zech is not just a player but a person you want to be associated with your brand. He exhibits great character on and off the field.”
A portion of the sales from McPhearson's signature smoothie will be donated to two local charities.
The Meet and Greet will be held on Sunday July 2nd from 2pm to 4pm at Groovy Smoovies, 611 E 8th Street Ocean City, New Jersey 08226.
