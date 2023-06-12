Submit Release
News Search

There were 864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,669 in the last 365 days.

Groovy Smoovies to Host Philadelphia Eagles Zech Mc Phearson For Meet and Greet July 4th Weekend in Ocean City

Promotional flyer for Zech McPhearson special event at Groovy Smoovies

Eagles Zech Mc Phearson's meet and greet at Groovy Smoovies in Ocean City

The Movie-Themed Smoothie Shop Is Hosting a Fun-Filled Afternoon with Eagles Cornerback Zech McPhearson

As a professional athlete, I understand the importance of maintaining a balanced lifestyle and Groovy Smoovies aligns perfectly with my values.”
— Zech Mc Phearson
OCEAN CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Groovy Smoovies, an award-winning movie-themed smoothie store is celebrating the grand opening of their new Ocean City location featuring a Meet and Greet and autograph session with Eagles veteran cornerback Zech McPhearson.

McPhearson, who is a Baltimore native, signed with the Eagles in 2021, and is looking forward to his event July 4th weekend as an outspoken advocate of health and fitness.

“I am thrilled to partner with Groovy Smoovies, and to bring my fans a fun and healthy experience in Ocean City,” the defensive back stated. “As a professional athlete, I understand the importance of maintaining a balanced lifestyle and Groovy Smoovies aligns perfectly with my values.”

Antonne Jones, owner of Groovy Smoovies, is equally as complimentary of McPhearson. “Zech is not just a player but a person you want to be associated with your brand. He exhibits great character on and off the field.”

A portion of the sales from McPhearson's signature smoothie will be donated to two local charities.

The Meet and Greet will be held on Sunday July 2nd from 2pm to 4pm at Groovy Smoovies, 611 E 8th Street Ocean City, New Jersey 08226.

Jennifer De Fino
Tier One Communications
+1 609-616-1070
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Groovy Smoovies to Host Philadelphia Eagles Zech Mc Phearson For Meet and Greet July 4th Weekend in Ocean City

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more