Groovy Smoovies Set to Make a Comeback with New Store Opening in Philly

Movie themed smoothie company

Ritzy Movie Themed Smoothie Company Expands to Downtown Philly This Spring

Our goal is to provide a fun and memorable experience for our customers, while also offering delicious and healthy smoothies.” — Antonne Jones

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Movie lovers and smoothie enthusiasts, get ready for a new and exciting addition to the downtown Philly scene this April Ritzy movie themed smoothie company, Groovy Smoovies is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in the heart of the city. With a unique concept that combines the love for movies and delicious smoothies, this new spot is sure to be a hit among locals and tourists alike.The new downtown Philly location will offer the same high-quality smoothies that have made Groovy Smoovies a popular choice among customers. Each smoothie will be named after a popular movie and will feature ingredients that reflect the theme. From the "Green Smile" to the "West Side S'more," there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Customers can also expect a fun and vibrant atmosphere, with classic movie posters and memorabilia adorning the walls."We are thrilled to bring our unique concept to downtown Philly," says Groovy Smoovies founder, CEO and South Philly native, Antonne Jones. "Our goal is to provide a fun and memorable experience for our customers, while also offering delicious and healthy smoothies. We believe that our new location will be a great addition to the already vibrant food scene in the city."In addition to its movie-themed smoothies, Groovy Smoovies will also offer a variety of organic fresh pressed juices, imported Italian coffee and specialty sandwiches , perfect for a quick and tasty meal. The new location, opening in April, will also feature a small retail section, where customers can purchase movie-themed merchandise and souvenirs. With its prime location and exciting concept, Groovy Smoovies is set to become a must-visit spot in downtown Philly.So mark your calendars and get ready to indulge in some delicious smoothies with a movie twist this spring at Groovy Smoovies new downtown Philly location. Follow them on social media for updates and sneak peeks of the new store. Don't miss out on this exciting new addition to the city's food scene!For more information about Groovy Smoovies and their new store in Philadelphia, visit their website at www.groovysmoovies.com or follow them on social media @groovysmoovies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.