Truentity Health Selected by CPESN USA to Advance Remote Care in Community Pharmacies

Collaboration will help community pharmacies deliver scalable, reimbursable chronic care services across the U.S.

We’ve seen firsthand how pharmacy-led remote care can reduce hospitalizations, strengthen care continuity, and improve patient lives.” — Dr. Joshua Dobstaff, Truentity Health & IndyCare Medical

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPESN® USA Adds Truentity Health to its Remote Care Initiative

Truentity Health, a digital health innovator transforming rural pharmacies into clinical care hubs, today announced that its AI-powered clinical platform has been selected to participate in CPESN USA’s Remote Care Initiative, expanding access to pharmacist-led remote care services across the country. This collaboration follows a thorough evaluation led by CPESN’s clinical and compliance leadership, focused on pharmacy workflow integration and ability to produce, document, and share measurable patient outcomes as part of the Remote Care Initiative. Additional scrutiny is given to preserving relationships with care team members and the ethical and compliant use of virtual care providers working together with pharmacy staff.

Truentity’s platform has already proven its effectiveness across multiple states, enabling pharmacies to deliver reimbursable Medicare and Medicaid chronic care services while improving both patient outcomes and pharmacy economics.

Truentity’s successful onboarding into the Remote Care Initiative unlocks immediate access to Truentity’s proven AI platform for participating CPESN pharmacies in select states , equipping them with turnkey workflows for Remote Patient Monitoring, Chronic Care Management, Transitional Care Management, and more. Truentity uniquely combines clinical intelligence with integrated Revenue Cycle Management allowing pharmacies to launch, scale, and sustain reimbursable services without adding staff, while capturing new revenue and improving patient outcomes.

“Remote care delivery provided in concert with, and conjointly with community-based pharmacies represents another opportunity for participation in value-based pharmacy care,” said Troy Trygstad, Executive Director of CPESN USA. “Truentity has met all the current requirements of participation in the Initiative and distinguished itself through its strong focus on patient outcomes and its seamless integration of clinical services into pharmacy workflows.

“This agreement underscores our shared belief that community pharmacies are the frontlines of preventive and chronic care for seniors,” said Dr. Joshua Dobstaff, Chief Medical Officer of Truentity Health and IndyCare Medical. “We’ve seen firsthand how pharmacists—when equipped with the right infrastructure—can close care gaps, reduce hospitalizations, and deliver better outcomes for patients who need it most.”

Pharmacies using the Truentity platform are experiencing measurable improvements in patient outcomes, including blood pressure, A1C, and care continuity, while generating sustainable clinical revenue that strengthens their operations. A nationwide rollout of Truentity is now underway.

CPESN pharmacies interested in participating can contact CPESN or Truentity to learn more about onboarding and the program's availability in their state.

About Truentity Health

In 2024, Truentity and IndyCare LLC completed a strategic merger to align technology innovation with clinical operations, creating an all-in-one, AI-powered platform for pharmacies to deliver clinical care at scale. The platform enables pharmacist-led services like Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and chronic disease management by combining intelligent patient prioritization, automated engagement tools, and built-in physician oversight. Truentity’s AI continuously learns from patient data and pharmacy workflows to improve outcomes and reduce care gaps, particularly in rural and underserved communities. By turning trusted local pharmacies into tech-enabled clinical hubs, Truentity Health is reshaping how chronic care is delivered across the country.

About CPESN® USA

Launched in 2016 through efforts of the National Community Pharmacists Association and Community Care of North Carolina, CPESN USA is a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks structured to advance community-based pharmacy practice. CPESN Networks continue to expand across the country with 48 local networks in 45 states plus the District of Columbia. Over 8,500 pharmacy providers have joined the movement to provide patients, physicians, and payers with enhanced medication-use and patient-care services that improve outcomes and lower costs. To learn more, visit www.CPESN.com.

