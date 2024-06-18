Truentity Health Announces Merger with IndyCare Health, Creating the Most Innovative Clinical Platform for Pharmacies

Truentity Health Platform

A Transformative Union: Revolutionizing Community-Based Healthcare for the Aging Population.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truentity Health is excited to announce it is joining forces with IndyCare Health, a collaboration that merges two pioneering forces in healthcare innovation. This union is poised to transform independent pharmacies into vibrant clinical hubs, revolutionizing the way they serve communities. The integration significantly enhances service offerings, with a focused approach to managing chronic conditions in the aging population, positioning Truentity Health as a leader in community-based healthcare solutions.

Revolutionizing Healthcare with Technology:

Truentity Health's integrated platform simplifies technology management, medical billing, and physician oversight, enabling pharmacies to focus on delivering high-quality care. AI-based insights and monthly care summaries facilitate enhanced collaboration with local primary care providers, improving decision-making and patient health outcomes.

Enhanced Services and Capabilities:

The integration introduces an expanded suite of services for their customers, including advanced Remote Physiological Monitoring (RPM), Transitional Care Management (TCM), and comprehensive clinical services, all under physician oversight. This expansion not only enriches patient care but also streamlines pharmacy operations, increasing both efficiency and profitability.

Streamlined Workflows and Stronger Collaborations:

The union of Truentity Health and IndyCare Health exemplifies their joint commitment to revolutionizing community-based healthcare. By harnessing a unified technology platform, Truentity Health enables pharmacies to become a central resource for care management in their communities, driving transformation through innovative solutions.

Leadership and New Roles:

As part of this merger, Franklin Roye, PharmD, Co-Founder & CEO of IndyCare, will join Truentity as the Chief Commercial Officer. Greg Vassie, PharmD, Co-Founder of IndyCare, will take on the role of Chief Strategy Officer. Additionally, Joshua Dobstaff, MD, will join as the Chief Medical Officer. Truentity's Co-Founder and CEO, Mike Desai, and Co-Founder & CTO, Rajeev Tipnis, will continue in their current roles.

Quotes from Leadership:

Mike Desai, Co-founder and CEO of Truentity Health:

"This unity is a milestone for community healthcare. Considering Medicare patients visit their pharmacists six times more often than their doctors, our combined platform now greatly enhances our support for pharmacies to deliver comprehensive, patient-centered care, underscoring our commitment to innovation and quality.”

Franklin Roye, Co-founder & CEO of IndyCare Health:

"Joining forces with Truentity Health marks a significant milestone for community healthcare. With a shared dedication to pioneering solutions within community pharmacy, this partnership offers the most robust clinical solution for pharmacy clinical services in the marketplace. By uniting our strengths, we're forging a new frontier where independent pharmacies play a direct role in enhancing the health outcomes of our aging populace. This merger elevates service standards and enhances care, particularly in the management of chronic conditions, establishing a new benchmark within the industry for patient-centered care delivery."

About Truentity Health:

Truentity Health is revolutionizing community-based healthcare by empowering independent pharmacies to offer innovative clinical services. We tackle the challenges faced by these pharmacies, such as reduced medication dispensing fees and customer retention, by transforming them into integrated healthcare hubs. Our advanced cloud-based platform streamlines the delivery of high-value clinical services, optimizes medical management and oversight, and simplifies billing processes. This transformation enhances patient care, fosters greater collaboration with local healthcare providers, and establishes pharmacies as central figures in community health. Our HIPAA-compliant platform is equipped with real-time medication history, EHR and State HIE integrations, and AI-driven patient engagement tools that improve outcomes and operational efficiency.

About IndyCare Health:

IndyCare enables independent community pharmacies to deliver technology-enhanced, collaborative care to patients. Our clinical solutions seamlessly integrate pharmacies into comprehensive healthcare hubs, fostering thriving local communities through exceptional health services. Our pharmacists partner with local primary care practices to provide value-based ancillary care management. Anchored by a customer-centric approach, we leverage cutting-edge digital health advancements to enhance the care experience.

For more information, please visit: https://truentity.health

