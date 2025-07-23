McDowell’s Pharmacy Wins National Clinical Care Award for Remote Patient Monitoring Program Powered by Truentity Health

Thomas McDowell, PharmD (left), owner of McDowell’s Pharmacy in Scotland Neck, NC — recipient of the 2025 Clinical Care Champion Award.

Recognition from Cencora’s ThoughtSpot Conference highlights how independent pharmacies are transforming chronic care with the right tools and support

We’re using AI to amplify what pharmacies already do best — deliver trusted care. By combining technology with the relationships pharmacists already have, we’re reaching patients who need it most.” — Mike Desai, Co-founder and CEO of Truentity Health

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McDowell’s Pharmacy, a fourth-generation pharmacy rooted in rural North Carolina, has been named the 2025 Clinical Care Champion at this year’s ThoughtSpot Conference, hosted by Cencora and Good Neighbor Pharmacy. The award celebrates McDowell’s pharmacist-led Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) program, which is helping Medicare patients manage chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes, powered by Truentity Health’s platform and IndyCare Medical North Carolina.

The win comes on the heels of growing national momentum around pharmacy-led care models and the real-world outcomes they’re producing in care deserts.

“We’ve served this community for over 100 years, but partnering with Truentity Health helped us transform how we care for our patients,” said Thomas McDowell, PharmD, and owner of McDowell’s Pharmacy. “We’re not just filling prescriptions anymore, we’re helping folks stay out of the hospital and live longer, healthier lives.”

Truentity Health’s AI-powered RPM platform equips pharmacies like McDowell’s with clinical workflows, intelligent patient prioritization, physician supervision, and engagement tools. The platform helps identify at-risk patients in real time, enabling pharmacists to deliver proactive, high-impact care. Internal analysis shows that:

• Patients with uncontrolled blood pressure saw 11–15 mmHg reductions in systolic BP, outperforming many leading medications, without adding new prescriptions.

• Patients with type 2 diabetes saw 1.0–1.6% A1C reductions, significantly lowering risk of cardiovascular events, kidney failure, and diabetes-related death.

“This award reflects what we’re seeing across the state,” said Dr. Joshua Dobstaff, Chief Medical Officer at IndyCare Medical North Carolina, which merged with Truentity Health in 2024. “Pharmacists are closing care gaps where traditional access is limited.”

“McDowell’s is a perfect example of what can happen when trust meets infrastructure,” said Mike Desai, Co-founder and CEO of Truentity Health. “They’ve always had the relationships, we brought the AI-powered tools, clinical support, and medical oversight to help scale that impact. This is what the future of rural care looks like.”

“What we’re seeing now is scale,” said Franklin Roye, PharmD, Chief Commercial Officer at Truentity Health. “We’re seeing demand from pharmacies across multiple states looking to bring this model into their communities. McDowell’s success proves what’s possible, and we’re scaling it fast.”

Good Neighbor Pharmacy, which honored McDowell’s at ThoughtSpot in Las Vegas, emphasized the growing role of pharmacists in delivering outcomes:

“McDowell’s Pharmacy embodies the clinical future of independent pharmacy,” said Jenni Zilka, SVP, Community & Specialty Pharmacy and President of Good Neighbor Pharmacy. “Their commitment to better patient outcomes shows what’s possible when pharmacies step fully into their role as healthcare providers.”

Truentity Health is actively expanding its RPM platform to independent pharmacies across North Carolina, Missouri, Iowa, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and beyond.

To learn more or become a Truentity Health pharmacy partner, visit www.truentityhealth.com

About Truentity Health:

Truentity Health is an AI-powered digital health company helping independent pharmacies deliver clinical care at scale. Its platform enables pharmacist-led services like Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and chronic disease management by combining intelligent patient prioritization, automated engagement tools, and built-in physician oversight. Truentity’s AI continuously learns from patient data and pharmacy workflows to improve outcomes and reduce care gaps, particularly in rural and underserved communities. By turning trusted local pharmacies into tech-enabled clinical hubs, Truentity Health is reshaping how chronic care is delivered across the country.

Learn more at www.truentityhealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.