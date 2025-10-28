State seeks input on new courthouse

The Judicial Council of California is planning to build a new 23,097-square-foot courthouse in Quincy on the site currently occupied by Feather Publishing Company. Construction costs are estimated at $100.9 million, with the building expected to be completed by February 2032.

