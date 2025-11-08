Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,474 in the last 365 days.

Judicial Council of California proclaims Court Adoption and Permanency Month, highlights CASA volunteer impact

First declared in 1999, the Judicial Council has continued to reaffirm this resolution to demonstrate its commitment to judicial procedures and collaborative practices that promote timely case resolution and permanence for children and youth in foster care including safe return to the family home (reunification), adoption, or legal guardianship.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Judicial Council of California proclaims Court Adoption and Permanency Month, highlights CASA volunteer impact

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more