Judicial Council of California proclaims Court Adoption and Permanency Month, highlights CASA volunteer impact

First declared in 1999, the Judicial Council has continued to reaffirm this resolution to demonstrate its commitment to judicial procedures and collaborative practices that promote timely case resolution and permanence for children and youth in foster care including safe return to the family home (reunification), adoption, or legal guardianship.

