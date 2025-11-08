Submit Release
Nov. 12: Public Meeting for New Santa Clarita Courthouse Project

The Judicial Council is proposing to construct a new courthouse at 26501 McBean Parkway in the city of Santa Clarita. The approximately 3.75-acre Project site consists of one privately owned parcel comprised of a vacant, unimproved lot near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.

