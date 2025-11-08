Submit Release
Law against misgendering nursing home patients upheld by state Supreme Court

Nursing home employees who deliberately and repeatedly refer to transgender patients with a name or pronoun different from the one they prefer can be charged with a crime under state law, the California Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday, overturning a lower-court ruling that had declared the law unconstitutional.

