C.A. Revives False Advertising Suit Over THC Levels in Joints

The Sixth District Court of Appeal has held that a trial judge erred in sustaining a demurrer without leave to amend to a putative class action complaint asserting false advertising claims based on the defendant’s purportedly false labeling in the company’s products indicating a high amount of the chemical in marijuana responsible for the intoxicating results.

