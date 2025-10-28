Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,365 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,848 in the last 365 days.

Santa Clara Court Hosts Educator’s Day 2025 to Strengthen School-Court Partnerships

The Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara hosted Educator’s Day 2025 on Thursday, October 23, 2025, a full-day program that brought together educators, administrators, judicial officers, and community partners to strengthen collaboration between schools and the courts in support of student success, civic learning, and community engagement. The event was made possible through a grant from the California Judges Foundation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Santa Clara Court Hosts Educator’s Day 2025 to Strengthen School-Court Partnerships

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more