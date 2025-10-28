Santa Clara Court Hosts Educator’s Day 2025 to Strengthen School-Court Partnerships

The Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara hosted Educator’s Day 2025 on Thursday, October 23, 2025, a full-day program that brought together educators, administrators, judicial officers, and community partners to strengthen collaboration between schools and the courts in support of student success, civic learning, and community engagement. The event was made possible through a grant from the California Judges Foundation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.