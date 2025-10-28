Fabris McIver & Durvin Announces Firm Name Change and New Website Launch

Fabris McIver & Durvin New Sign on Building Fabris McIver & Durvin New Website Showing The Team

Previously known as Fabris, McIver, Hornquist & Radcliffe - Fabris McIver & Durvin Unveils New Firm Identity in Nanaimo, BC

NANAIMO, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nanaimo-based law firm continues its tradition of excellence while moving forward with a refreshed identity and digital presence.The law firm formerly known as Fabris McIver Hornquist & Radcliffe is proud to announce its new name, Fabris McIver & Durvin, along with updated signage and a fully revamped website. Serving individuals, families, and businesses across Vancouver Island and the Province of British Columbia, the firm continues to provide trusted legal guidance while modernizing its brand and client resources.The updated website offers improved navigation, mobile responsiveness, and a more streamlined way for clients to access information about key practice areas such as lawyers in Nanaimo , personal injury lawyers, contract lawyers, and wrongful dismissal BC.“We are excited to introduce our new firm name and updated digital presence to the community,” Brad Durvin, a partner of Fabris McIver & Durvin stated. “While our name has changed, our commitment to delivering personalized, high-quality legal services across Vancouver Island remains the same.”The refreshed signage and website reflect the firm’s commitment to modern accessibility while honoring its longstanding reputation. Clients can now benefit from an enhanced online experience, making it easier to connect with the right legal professionals for their needs.About Fabris McIver & DurvinFabris McIver & Durvin is a Nanaimo-based law firm serving clients throughout Vancouver Island and British Columbia. With decades of combined experience, the firm offers a wide range of services, including personal injury claims , contract and business law , estate planning, employment law, and more. The firm’s mission is to provide effective, compassionate, and results-driven legal solutions for individuals, families, and businesses.To learn more, visit: https://fabris-law.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.