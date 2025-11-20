Seasons Catering Unveils 'Together at the Table' Christmas Menu for 2025 — Perfect for Festive Gatherings in Vancouver

Our Christmas Menu isn’t just another list of dishes — it’s a celebration of togetherness, of memories around the table, of food that tastes like the season and feels like home.” — Marcin, Chef and Owner at Seasons Catering

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasons Catering, Vancouver’s go-to full-service caterer for corporate, private and wedding events, today launches its highly-anticipated Christmas Menu for 2025. With elevated flavours, seasonal sourcing and flexible formats — from corporate drop-off to full-service holiday events — the menu is designed to “bring back the joy of experiencing food together.”A Christmas Menu Built for TogethernessAs the holiday season approaches, Seasons Catering invites hosts and event-organisers to focus on connection, leaving the food-logistics to the professionals. The 2025 Christmas offering features:Premium entrées such as their Signature Citrus & Herb-Butter Roasted Turkey (breast & thigh) with honey-mustard glaze, gravy and cranberry chutney. - Seasons Catering Christmas Menu Wholesome seasonal sides including maple-butter roasted vegetables, creamy mashed potatoes, basmati rice pilaf and steamed seasonal greens. Vancouver Catering MenuElegant starter and canapé options, from mini Yorkshire pudding with roast beef & beetroot to pomegranate-cranberry-cream-cheese bruschetta.Festive desserts to end the meal on a sweet note: old-fashioned brioche bread pudding, sticky toffee banana pudding, their Christmas Yule Log and the Christmas Cookie Platter (Vanilla Shortbread, Dark Chocolate Shortbread, Gingerbread, Meringue Acorn, Snowcap Cookie,Chocolate Dipped Strawberry, Peppermint Pretzel, Brownie, Cranberry Square)Flexible formats — whether you’re organising an office holiday party, a family-style gathering, or an upscale catered event. Available November 17 – December 24, 2025 from Seasons CateringSeasons Catering emphasises a commitment to local sourcing and seasonal cooking. From artisan breads to fresh produce, their kitchen team transforms each dish into a memorable experience. “We use the freshest and most wholesome ingredients from local suppliers, and as seasons change, so do the ingredients we source!”“January through December we deliver events, but the holiday season gives us the chance to do something a little more magical,” says Marcin, Chef and owner at Seasons Catering. “Our Christmas Menu isn’t just another list of dishes — it’s a celebration of togetherness, of memories around the table, of food that tastes like the season and feels like home.”Event planners, corporate buyers, families and friends looking to elevate their holiday dinner are encouraged to reserve early. Minimums apply — the Christmas Menu requires a one-week lead time. Visit Seasons Catering Christmas Menu to view the full menu and start planning.About Seasons CateringLocated in Vancouver, Seasons Catering is a full-service catering company that specialises in corporate functions, private events and weddings. Their philosophy: food should bring people together, support local suppliers and reflect the seasons. Whether boxed-meals for 10 or full banquet service for 300, the team handles the details so hosts can relax and enjoy the gathering.

