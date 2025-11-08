Thanksgiving offers a moment for every citizen to acknowledge both the historical roots of gratitude and the extraordinary scientific reality of how life is maintained.” — Tom Rogers, Director of The Atomic Biology Institute

TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Atomic Biology Institute (ABI) has released an educational statement this Thanksgiving season encouraging reflection on the origins and deeper meaning of the holiday—linking historical gratitude to modern scientific understanding of life’s complexity.According to ABI, the first Thanksgiving, celebrated in 1621 in Plymouth, Massachusetts, represented far more than a harvest feast. It was an expression of deep appreciation to the Creator, Provider, and Sustainer for His enormous works in producing the bounty of the earth, their foods, and their own human existence. At that time, communities were closely tied to the land and understood that every harvest was the result of diligent effort and providence.In those early days, food was not found in big stores—it was grown, hunted, and gathered through labor, faith, and cooperation with their Creator. The Pilgrims understood that every crop, every animal, and every human life was dependent on divine provision. ABI notes, their Thanksgiving was an act of worship, humility, and awareness of the Creator’s ongoing work.Over the centuries, as fewer people worked in agriculture, society’s awareness between food and its source has weakened. Today, many take for granted the remarkable complexity and production work that sustains all life. The modern science of the Atomic Biology Institute reveals that the construction of every living cell demonstrates an intelligence far beyond human capability—an ordered precision that assembles, maintains, and regenerates the molecules that make up all living things with incredible speed daily.“Our Founding Fathers highly recognized our dependence on God,” Tom Rogers, President of the Atomic Biology Institute states. “They built this understanding into the fabric of our nations—through our constitutions, pledges of allegiance, justice systems, national mottos, also found on public buildings, war memorials, currencies, and holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.”This historical and scientific perspective underscores an important educational point: students and citizens alike have the right to be taught why God has been so highly acknowledged in our national identity—and now, also for scientific reasons.The Institute’s research and outreach emphasize that the construction of each living cell involves billions of atoms arranged in exact sequences, a process that continues within the human body as it regenerates cells around the clock. For example, every second, more than 4,900 quadrillion atoms are assembled to replace worn-out red blood cells every second of severy day—an ongoing, life-sustaining phenomenon that ABI says underscores the need for continual gratitude. Some have labelled this study, " God's biology ".ABI also draws attention to the philosophical and historical continuity between early national leaders and modern scientific insight. The Founders of Western democracies, the Institute observes, frequently recognized a higher intelligence behind creation and incorporated that awareness into civic traditions such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter, as well as in national mottos, constitutions, and public symbols across the Western world.“Regardless of background, belief, or nationality, all people benefit from the same sustaining systems of life,” added Mr. Rogers. “Thanksgiving offers a moment for every citizen to acknowledge both the historical roots of gratitude and the extraordinary scientific reality of how life is maintained.”The Atomic Biology Institute encourages educators, scientists, and families to use this season as an opportunity to connect history, faith, and science in exploring why Thanksgiving remains an essential expression of appreciation for the natural and intelligent order of life.Some thoughts to think about this Thanksgiving Day!

