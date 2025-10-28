Global Health Exhibition 2025 Serves as the Breakthrough Platform for Medtech and AI Innovation

Day two at Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh Day two at Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh Day two at Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Day two of Global Health Exhibition (GHE 2025) explored how the future for healthcare transformation is being driven through medical technology, AI innovation, investment and international collaboration.Taking place in Riyadh from 27-30 October, the international healthcare event is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health, supported by Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program - and organised by Tahaluf.Global voices driving changeHis Excellency Prof. Dr Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population for Arab Republic of Egypt, addressed the digitalisation of healthcare and the economic impact of strategic reform. The minister noted that Egypt is currently undertaking 1,300 health projects worth $3.72bn to improve system efficiency and raise hospital bed capacity to 1.34 beds per 1,000 citizens.Global Health Exhibition also hosted an exclusive talk on Disrupting Healthcare: CEOs on The Frontlines of Innovation, featuring Sir Jonathan Symonds CBE, Chair of GSK; Tom Polen, Chairman, CEO and President of BD; Frédéric Oudéa, Chairman of Sanofi and Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips.In addition, His Excellency Hosams Abu Meri, Minister of Health for Latvia, delivered a keynote on digital health, emphasising the role of technology in strengthening, not replacing, healthcare systems. His keynote also showcased Latvia’s leadership in e-health development and its strategic investments in medicine and biobanking.AI and Space Science drive healthcare progressAI and breakthrough technologies led the agenda on day two, with leaders unveiling how data-driven innovation and space research are shaping healthcare in Saudi Arabia and beyond. In a keynote that underscored this, Aashima Gupta, Global Director of Healthcare Solutions at Google, announced the integration of Google Gemini into the Saudi health app, the first deployment of the frontier AI model in this context. Gupta highlighted how AI is making healthcare more equitable. She showcased Gemini’s instant answers for oncologists and AlphaFold, Google’s Nobel Prize-winning agent that predicts protein structures in minutes, accelerating drug discovery with 200 million open-sourced structures.Experts from SmartHealth, KAUST, Redwire, the Saudi Space Agency, KFSHRC, the Saudi National Institute of Health and others explored how space-based research is unlocking new frontiers in drug development and bioscience. The session highlighted Saudia Arabia’s unique position to lead in this field, focused on not only on scientific exploration but also on delivering tangible benefits back on earth, creating jobs and building a healthier society.Pioneering investment and collaborationFollowing the $33 billion USD announcement by H.E. Fahad bin Abdulrahman Aljalajel, Minister of Health for Saudi Arabia on the opening day, Global Health Exhibition continues as a centre for investment and opportunity. This year’s edition has drawn a line-up of major global investors, converging to explore new avenues for collaboration. In a session titled Mapping the Future of Healthcare Investment Globally, Jordia Naval, Sector Head of Biotech at NEOM, outlined how Saudi Arabia can lead in global health investment.Sunil Thakur, Partner at Quadria Capital, highlighted the region’s growing appeal for private capital and the strategic approaches investors are taking to unlock long-term value. Their presence reinforced the exhibition’s role as a platform for cross-border partnerships and new investment pathways.Saudi Arabian innovation is shaping the future of healthcareA panel session with CEOs from Stryker, Tawuniya, Lean and NUPCO outlined how AI and predictive analytics are driving personalised, proactive care, while cross-sector collaboration and clear governance are proving essential to achieving Vision 2030 goals. Saudi Arabia has already reduced mortality from non-communicable diseases by 40% and is advancing towards its target of 80 years life expectancy. This comes as Saudi Arabia transitions to a value-based healthcare model, anchored in outcomes, data transparency and population health.Saudi Arabia’s leading healthcare organisations will also be present, such as Health Holding, NUPCO, Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, Dallah Health, HAYAT National Hospitals, Lean and STC, and Diamond Partners, including Tawuniya and WuXi AppTec.Fahad Al-Shebel, CEO of NUPCO, said: “We're delighted to return to the Global Health Exhibition after a successful experience last year. The event provides NUPCO with a critical platform to showcase our ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare supply chains through innovation, efficiency, and digital transformation in line with Vision 2030."Dr Fouziyah Aljarallah, CEO of Hayat National Hospitals said: "Our vision is to transform healthcare delivery in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to advancing medical excellence, supporting our workforce and integrating smart technologies that will redefine patient care. Saudi Arabia is poised to become a global reference point for health innovation, and we are proud to be part of that journey."This year’s exhibition also features the strongest line-up of global healthcare giants to date, including GE, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm, Johnson & Johnson, GSK, Samsung, Danaher, Karl Storz and Stryker.Showcasing growth across the sectorGlobal Health Exhibition will continue to celebrate the full spectrum of the health sector, convening global industry leaders across clinic care and digital health, to policy and investment.Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President at Tahaluf said: “Global Health Exhibition is where every facet of the health sector converges to achieve partnerships and progress. It is a powerful showcase of Saudi Arabia as a global leader, reinforcing the collective ambition of the industry.”The third day of the Global Health Exhibition will spotlight Saudi Arabia’s commitment to wellbeing, with a focus on longevity, preventive health, and active lifestyles.For more information, please visit: Global Health Exhibition | 27-30 October 2025-ENDS-About Global Health ExhibitionEstablished in 2018, Global Health Exhibition (GHE) is Saudi Arabia’s premier platform for showcasing next-generation healthcare innovation. GHE is organised by Tahaluf, a strategic alliance between Informa PLC, the Saudi Arabian Federation for Cyber Security and Programming (SAFCSP), and the Events Investment Fund (EIF). The event brings together global leaders, investors, and innovators to shape the future of healthcare. Set against the backdrop of Vision 2030, it positions Riyadh as a driving force in global health transformation.About TahalufTahaluf is a joint venture between the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, the Events Investment Fund, and Informa PLC, one of the world’s leading tradeshow organisers.Press & Media Inquiries:Jessica Homan, Tahalufjessica.homan@informa.com

