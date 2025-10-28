Technology to Harvest the Future: AçaíBot and Açaí Kaa Show That the Amazon Can Lead a New Green Bioeconomy

Developed by Kaatech, the AçaíBot is the first açaí harvesting robot ever created in Brazil.

AçaíBot and Açaí Kaa Pave the Way for a Sustainable and Inclusive Bioeconomy

BELEM, PARá, BRAZIL, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the heart of the Amazon rainforest, where biodiversity and inequality coexist, a technological movement is beginning to rewrite the future. The companies Açaí Kaa and Kaatech present to the world the AçaíBot, the first açaí harvesting robot fully developed in the Amazon. This innovation represents more than an industrial leap — it is a symbol of how technology can transform the traditional açaí fruit into a driver of income generation, social inclusion, and sustainable development across the region.While the Amazon harbors 40,000 plant species and holds up to 20% of the planet’s freshwater, its 29 million inhabitants largely live on the margins of progress. In 2021, the average per capita income in Brazil’s Legal Amazon was just R$31,300 per year, far below the European average. At the same time, deforestation and fires have turned the rainforest into a net carbon emitter — roughly 730 million tons in that same year.Faced with this scenario, Açaí Kaa and Kaatech advocate for a new model of Amazonian prosperity — one that grows from the forest without destroying it. Headquartered in Belém, Açaí Kaa develops technology to transform the fruit into powder while preserving its nutrients and boosting its export value. The project is part of a sustainable supply chain that fully utilizes the fruit — from pulp to seed, which is converted into biomass for clean energy.Developed by Kaatech, the AçaíBot marks a turning point: a harvesting robot that replaces the risky manual work of climbing palm trees and increases daily productivity by up to tenfold. Operated safely — even by riverine women — the machine reinforces technology’s role as a tool for social inclusion and immediate income generation. The innovation gained national attention when it represented Pará at the launch of Brazil’s Family Farming Harvest Plan 2025/2026, in Brasília.Forest Economy: Innovation that PreservesThe companies’ vision goes beyond mechanization. Their goal is to consolidate a bioeconomy of the forest, where science, innovation, and traditional knowledge combine to create regenerative wealth. Açaí Kaa works in partnership with the Isacta Institute, also based in Belém, to identify local needs and adapt low-cost technological solutions for Amazonian communities.According to the project’s founders, the impact is threefold:• Social: Direct increase in family income and expanded participation of women in the economy.• Environmental: Mechanization without damage to trees and the elimination of predatory practices.• Economic: Valuation of açaí as a technological asset and global export product.“There is no green future without a standing forest — and no standing forest without opportunity for those who live in it,” says João Rezende, Business Development Executive at Açaí Kaa. “The AçaíBot is more than a machine; it’s a tool of dignity that connects traditional Amazonian knowledge to industrial innovation.”The Forest as a Laboratory for the FutureLocated in the Industrial District of Icoaraci in Belém, Açaí Kaa’s operations hub plans to expand production and attract international partners aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, established at COP15. The mission is to position the Amazon as a global bioeconomic innovation hub — capable of exporting clean technology, functional foods, and replicable models of inclusive production.Rather than being just the “lungs of the planet,” the forest becomes a brain of innovation. The global green transition can — and should — begin with those who live within it.About Açaí KaaAçaí Kaa is an Amazon-based agro-industrial technology company dedicated to the sustainable processing of açaí and the development of high-value-added products such as açaí powder and energy derivatives from its seed. Its purpose is to transform açaí into a driver of income, inclusion, and sustainability for local communities.About AçaíBotDeveloped by Kaatech, the AçaíBot is the first açaí harvesting robot ever created in Brazil. Equipped with intelligent sensors and an automated climbing system, it optimizes fruit collection, eliminates accident risks, and significantly boosts worker productivity.

