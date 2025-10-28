TSEC and DRPG Set New Industry Standards with Global Agency of the Year Win and US Innovation Launch

Global Agency of the Year

We’re not just delivering events, we’re creating moments that shape organizations, inspire audiences, and drive business results.” — Matt Franks, TSEC CEO

APEX, NC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSEC , the North American headquarters of global communications group DRPG, is proud to celebrate DRPG’s recognition as Global Agency of the Year. This prestigious recognition, announced at the 2025 C&IT Awards, honors DRPG’s worldwide creativity and vision, while also highlighting the standout achievements of TSEC’s US-based team in driving growth, innovation and client success.In a year marked by global economic uncertainty, and while many agencies have scaled back, TSEC has doubled down on investment and innovation, fueling DRPG’s international growth story. As demand rises for more immersive, personalized and tech-enabled experiences, TSEC has rapidly evolved its solutions through focused innovation and agile delivery – cementing its reputation as a leader in experiential events and communications across the US.A major driver of this momentum is TSEC Labs , launched earlier this month to push the boundaries of content, experience and communications for US clients. TSEC Labs is dedicated to identifying, testing and integrating emerging technologies into both client projects and internal workflows; from AI-powered audience emotion tracking and avatar-led learning tools to virtual showrooms and experiential interfaces. Many of these tools are now in use across the business, shaping trends and setting new standards for the industry, both in North America and globally.Since joining the DRPG group in 2024, TSEC has doubled North American revenue and delivered unforgettable experiences for clients ranging from small, strategic internal meetings to epic incentive trips and large-scale, multi-day user conferences. Working with industry leaders such as Lenovo, First Citizens Bank, Amgen, GSK, Jaguar Land Rover and the University of North Carolina exemplifies the power of a single, integrated agency model; one that brings together the best creative minds, technical talent, and operational excellence from around the world.“This honor is a direct result of the passion and partnership that defines our team and our clients,” said Matt Franks, Global Director of Events at DRPG and CEO of TSEC. “We’re not just delivering events, we’re creating moments that shape organizations, inspire audiences, and drive business results. Our clients trust us to bring their visions to life, no matter the scale or complexity, and we’re proud to deliver on that promise every day.”TSEC extends a heartfelt thank you to its team, clients and partners for their ongoing collaboration and support. Together, they are setting new standards for what’s possible in experiential events and communications, across the US and around the globe.About TSECFor over 35 years, TSEC (formerly The Special Event Company) has been a leading force in the event planning and communications industry, renowned for its innovative approach and 40+ international awards. Acquired by communications group DRPG in January 2024, the company is now powered by a global team of 400 creatives. From its North American headquarters in Apex, N.C., TSEC executes global events and strategic communications, with turnkey services for strategic design and delivery of live and virtual events and video production. For more information, visit https://wearetsec.com/

