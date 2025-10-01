AEP Returns to USC for 20th Anniversary Celebration Featuring Keynote by Renowned Event Producer Adam Rosen

AEP Welcome Conference Breakout Session

Academic event planners to gather at birthplace of AEP for strategic leadership session with USC’s Associate VP of Cultural Relations and University Events

APEX, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSEC Academic Solutions , owner and producer of the AEP (Academic Event Professional) Conference, proudly announces it will mark its 20th anniversary by returning to its roots at the University of Southern California (USC) campus on March 1-2, 2026. The milestone event will feature keynote speaker Adam Rosen, USC's Associate Vice President of Cultural Relations and University Events, who will present "Scaling Impact: Developing a Strategy to Build a Robust Internal Events Team" to an audience of academic event planning professionals.The 2026 AEP Conference represents a full-circle moment for the organization, as the event returns to USC where the conference first began two decades ago. Academic event planners from across the country will convene on the USC campus to explore best practices, innovative strategies, and emerging trends in academic event management. As higher education institutions navigate leadership transitions, budget cuts and organizational change, this landmark gathering offers a full program of peer-driven sessions, networking, and industry expertise while celebrating two decades of elevating the academic event profession and fostering a vibrant, collaborative community.In his keynote presentation, Rosen will provide actionable insights on building effective event teams, aligning programming with institutional priorities, and demonstrating measurable impact to university leadership. Attendees will learn best practices for staffing, budgeting, cross-functional collaboration, and measuring success to maximize their internal event offerings.Adam Rosen brings more than a decade of leadership at USC, where he oversees the direction, production, and management of over 300 events annually – across campus, Southern California and international locations. An award-winning event and marketing producer, Rosen’s extensive experience spans both higher education and major brands, including Warner Bros. and Mattel."Events are a powerful vehicle for advancing institutional priorities, building community, and inspiring pride," said Adam Rosen. "I'm honored to share my experience and strategies for successfully building internal events teams and look forward to learning from the collective expertise of academic event planners nationwide at this milestone AEP Conference."Jim Hooker, AEP Board Chair, reflected on the significance of the conference’s anniversary: "Returning to USC for our 20th anniversary is a meaningful homecoming. Two decades ago, visionary academic event planners gathered at USC with the shared goal of elevating our profession through collaboration and knowledge sharing. Today, that same spirit of innovation and community continues to drive our mission, and newly established association – The Fellows, as we celebrate this significant milestone and look ahead to the future of academic event planning."Designed by academic event planners for academic event planners, the AEP Conference offers specialized programming tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities within higher education event management. The two-day conference will feature educational sessions, networking opportunities, and professional development resources specifically relevant to academic event planning professionals.The 2026 AEP Conference is open to event planners at colleges and universities across the United States. For more information and to register, visit https://aep-edu.com/conference/ About TSEC Academic SolutionsTSEC Academic Solutions, based in Apex, North Carolina, is a specialized division of TSEC with over 35 years of dedicated expertise in academic event strategy, design and production. As a trusted partner to universities, colleges, academic research institutions and educational organizations worldwide, TSEC Academic Solutions delivers exceptional experiences that advance educational missions and strengthen institutional connections. Renowned for its innovative approach and recipient of 40+ international awards, TSEC Academic Solutions combines a deep understanding of academia with flawless execution, moving and motivating attendees into action, ensuring every event leaves a lasting impact. Part of the TSEC family acquired by creative communications group DRPG in January 2024, TSEC Academic Solutions is powered by a global team of 400 creatives, offering turnkey, in-house services for live and virtual events, video production and strategic communications. For more information, visit: tsecacademicsolutions.com

