TSEC Academic Solutions Partners with UNC Kenan-Flager Business School to Deliver Steven D Bell Hall Opening Celebration

Hundreds attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Steven D. Bell Hall, marking a milestone in UNC Kenan-Flagler’s ability to serve 50% more students. Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Steven D. Bell Hall Grand Opening Celebration Attendees Pose with UNC's Rameses Mascot During Grand Opening Festivities

We made sure this milestone event was as unforgettable as the building itself while signaling a bold new chapter for UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.” — Jim Hooker, Exec Dir. of Academic Programs, TSEC Academic Solutions

APEX, NC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSEC Academic Solutions , the higher education-focused division of experiential agency TSEC , partnered with the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School to design and produce the grand opening celebration of Steven D. Bell Hall. The event was an immersive experience that showcased the business school’s new state-of-the-art building and its impact on the future of business education.Bell Hall features cutting-edge classrooms, collaborative social spaces, dining facilities, and sustainable design features. It doubles the space for teaching and student life and marks a major milestone in UNC Kenan-Flagler’s ability to serve more students.TSEC Academic Solutions led the strategy, design, and full production of the opening celebration, working in close partnership with the UNC Kenan-Flagler team to ensure the event reflected the building’s purpose and the school’s culture. The guest experience was carefully choreographed from arrival to finale, with approximately 500 attendees, including students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, UNC Kenan-Flagler leaders and the university chancellor.The program was intentionally student-centered, opening and closing with student speakers to highlight the building’s primary purpose: fostering collaboration, innovation, and community for the next generation of business leaders. The ceremony culminated in an official ribbon-cutting featuring Steven D. Bell and William Seymour, major donors, deans, and the chancellor.To bring the building’s story to life, TSEC Academic Solutions produced four original videos that were integrated into the live program. One video focused on the impact of giving and celebrated donors, others included interior and exterior drone footage that highlighted Bell Hall’s architecture, sustainable features, and student-centric design. TSEC’s creative team also developed animated building branding that played across a two-story LED screen, reinforcing the visual identity of Bell Hall and immersed guests in the narrative of the new building.Each floor of the building featured its own activation during the ribbon-cutting moment, creating a fully immersive experience for those seated in the atrium. As the ribbon was cut, the UNC Brass Band launched into the university fight song while students, faculty and staff tossed confetti ribbons and confetti cannons fired, synchronizing the energy of the crowd with the visuals inside the building.“Our goal was to design an opening celebration that didn’t just introduce a building, but truly embodied what Steven D. Bell Hall means for students, faculty, staff and the broader UNC community,” said Jim Hooker, Producer of the event and Director of TSEC Academic Solutions. “UNC Kenan-Flagler students have a space built for connection, creativity, and community. By combining thoughtful program design, original video content, and surprise-and-delight moments, we made sure this milestone event was as unforgettable as the building itself while signaling a bold new chapter for UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.”In addition to creative and production leadership, TSEC Academic Solutions managed guest experience design, vendors, and on-site execution, ensuring that every touchpoint supported the story and the school’s strategic objectives.The Bell Hall opening celebration continues TSEC Academic Solutions’ track record of partnering with leading institutions to deliver high-impact academic milestone events, including building openings, campaign launches and closings, and institutional celebrations that align with enrollment, advancement, and reputation goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.