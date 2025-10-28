VADOC Probation & Parole Officers Keeping Virginia Safe this Halloween with “Operatio...

Agency News

Agency News October 28, 2025

Probation & Parole (P&P) Officers across the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) are taking proactive and preventive action to ensure Halloween (Friday, October 31) is safe for trick-or-treaters across the Commonwealth.

P&P district offices and the Sex Offender Programs and Monitoring Unit (SOPMU) are collaborating with the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit and participating local law enforcement agencies for “Operation Porch Lights Out,” to remind sex offenders under community supervision about their expectations for behavior on Halloween.

In 2024, VADOC filed 11 probation violation warrants following Halloween night compliance checks on sex offenders under community supervision. Five warrants were filed in the VADOC’s Central and Eastern regions, and one was filed in the Western Region.

All sex offenders under supervision have been instructed not to decorate their homes or hand out candy. Additionally, all probation & parole districts have established curfews for sex offenders on Halloween and will be conducting random home contacts.

Sex offenders who live in localities hosting fall festivals for children have been instructed not to attend these events.

District P&P offices and the SOPMU will be checking on the sexually violent offenders under their supervision, especially those with minor victims.

“The VADOC and our law enforcement partners take steps annually to ensure public safety on Halloween weekend,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Our probation & parole officers are dedicated to keeping the public safe as they enjoy trick-or-treating and other Halloween activities. Most of our officers work in the communities they serve, which means they have additional reasons to keep their children and families safe. If you notice anything suspicious, we urge you to contact local law enforcement. I thank our corrections team members and law enforcement partners for keeping our communities safe this weekend and every weekend.”

VADOC’s probation & parole officers enhance public safety by helping probationers and parolees lead more pro-social lives and assist those who have been incarcerated to transition back into society after release. VADOC supervises almost 60,000 probationers and parolees in 43 districts across Virginia, and its Voice Verification Biometrics Unit. More information about community supervision at the VADOC can be found on the Department’s website.