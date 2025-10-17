VADOC Launches New Peer Recovery “SafeAides” Program

Agency News

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has launched the SafeAides program, a new peer recovery program at Marion Correctional Treatment Center.

The SafeAides program enables inmates to be a safe space for other inmates in the facility. Inmate SafeAides are trained to provide mental health support for other inmates, interacting with them to hopefully prevent incidents in the facility. SafeAides use the procedure “Walk, Talk, and Refer” to respond quickly to those who need assistance and direct them to the help they need.

Marion Correctional Treatment Center staff visited facilities in Ohio and California, and incorporated components of similar programs to build the SafeAides program.

“I am so proud of what is happening at Marion with the SafeAides program,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “I am excited to see the growth of the program, individuals getting the help they need, and the SafeAides gaining valuable reentry skills. The SafeAides program will be a tremendous help to staff and will be an opportunity for our agency to continue to learn and grow.”

