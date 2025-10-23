VADOC Arrests 6 for Attempt to Smuggle More Than $1 Million Worth of Drugs into Facil...

Agency News

Agency News October 23, 2025

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Office of Law Enforcement Services (OLES) has arrested 6 people in a months-long investigation of the attempted smuggling of approximately $1.1 million (prison value) worth of drugs into Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland County.

The following people, including a former VADOC corrections sergeant, three probationers, and an inmate, were arrested and face 13 charges following indictments made by a grand jury in Goochland County Circuit Court:

Tara Hedges Catona of Glen Allen (Current Probationer, conspiracy to deliver narcotics to prisoner)

Brittany Louise Decarli of Portsmouth (Current Probationer, two counts of attempt to deliver narcotics to prisoner)

April Parrott of Gordonsville (Former VADOC corrections sergeant facing five counts total, conspiracy to deliver narcotics to prisoner, attempt to deliver narcotics to prisoner, two counts of possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, and delivery of narcotics to prisoner)

Michelle Paige Rook of Glen Allen (Current Probationer, possess, sell, or secrete Schedule III Drug by a prisoner, conspiracy to deliver narcotics to prisoner, and possession of a Schedule III Drug by a prisoner)

Orline Terry (also known as Arlene Terry) of Glen Allen (conspiracy to deliver narcotics to prisoner)

Stephanie Nicole Vanhoudt of Troy (Current Inmate, possession of a Schedule III Drug by a prisoner)

“Virginia Correctional Center for Women is safer today thanks to the dedicated work of the VADOC’s Office of Law Enforcement Services,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Our team is working around the clock to keep dangerous drugs and other contraband out of our facilities. I thank them for their tireless dedication to public safety for all Virginians. Additionally, I thank the Goochland County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office for bringing these charges forward and the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office for supporting this investigation.”

The VADOC has zero tolerance for the attempted smuggling of drugs or contraband into its facilities. Anyone with information concerning attempted smuggling is urged to call 540-830-9280.

OLES special agents are actively investigating this case. The VADOC will have no further comment at this time.