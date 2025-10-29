SCCG Partners with GAGAGAMZ for Business Development and Global Distribution of “The Wheel” Side-Bet Game

SCCG Partners with GAGAGAMZ

A new card-based side-bet game designed to increase House profits in digital and land-based markets.

The Wheel delivers what every operator is looking for right now — more engagement, more profits per hand, and more entertainment value for players.” — Stephen Crystal - Founder & CEO, SCCG

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global leader in advisory, business development, and strategic partnerships for the gaming industry, today announced a partnership with GAGAGAMZ to lead global business development and distribution efforts for The Wheel — a new card-based side-bet game designed to increase House profits in digital and land-based markets.

This collaboration will bring together SCCG’s extensive global network of casino operators, digital platforms, and gaming technology providers with GAGAGAMZ’ innovative product design to accelerate the worldwide rollout of The Wheel. The initiative targets both brick-and-mortar casino environments — including tribal and commercial operators, card rooms, and retail venues — as well as digital gaming channels such as social casinos, sweepstakes platforms, and regulated online operators across North America, Europe, Africa, and LATAM.

The Wheel offers a modern approach to side-bet entertainment, keeping players engaged on every hand, even when they are not active in the main game. The side-bet can be played alongside poker, blackjack, and other table games, featuring multiple wager types that blend approachable odds with dynamic payouts. Players can bet on the majority color of cards drawn (“Black or Red”), total card values (“Over or Under 20”), or explore higher-payout combinations that merge both. With 15 possible wagering opportunities, The Wheel creates continuous excitement for players while generating steady, scalable margins for operators.

“We’re excited to partner with GAGAGAMZ and help bring The Wheel to casinos and digital operators worldwide,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management. “The Wheel delivers what every operator is looking for right now — more engagement, more profits per hand, and more entertainment value for players. It’s a fresh, adaptable product with the potential to scale quickly across land-based and iGaming channels, and we look forward to leveraging our network to make that happen.”

SCCG will connect The Wheel to its global operator and platform ecosystem, supporting introductions, negotiations, integrations, and partnerships that enable rapid adoption across multiple markets. The game’s modular design allows easy integration into existing table layouts, electronic table games, and digital casino platforms, making it a versatile addition to both traditional and next-generation gaming environments.

About THE WHEEL

The Wheel is a proprietary card-based side-bet game developed by Gagagamz, LLC. Designed for compatibility with poker, blackjack, and other table games, it creates continuous player engagement through a mix of simple and combo wagering options—including “Black or Red,” “Over or Under 20,” and eight unique combination bets. The format provides approachable odds, dynamic payouts, and strong operator margins, offering up to 15 distinct betting opportunities per hand. The Wheel is engineered for seamless deployment across both land-based tables and digital gaming platforms.



About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. https://sccgmanagement.com/

