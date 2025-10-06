Two Legal Legacies Unite to Launch Lazarus Crystal, A Law Firm Forging a New Path for the Future of Global Gaming Law

Lazarus Crystal Law Firm

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking move that reshapes the landscape of gaming law, two of the industry’s most enduring legal legacies have come together to form the Lazarus Crystal Law Firm, a pioneering practice built to guide clients through the evolving regulatory and commercial frontiers of the global gaming industry. By breaking new ground and opening up new markets, the firm is positioned to fuel the growth of the industry while setting new standards for legal and strategic excellence.

The firm represents the convergence of two formidable paths. Stephen A. Crystal, an attorney and entrepreneur whose early work helped establish Missouri’s riverboat casino industry and who later emerged as a pioneer in downtown Las Vegas—acquiring and owning six hotel casinos—went on to build SCCG Management into one of the most influential global advisory firms in gaming. He now brings his decades of legal and strategic expertise directly into practice. Morden “Cookie” Lazarus, whose namesake law firm has long stood at the forefront of legal excellence, built a legacy that continues to guide the firm’s values and reputation for trusted counsel across regulatory, commercial, and cross-border gaming matters. Today, the Lazarus Legal legacy is carried forward under the leadership of Edwin Monzon and John Giammerella, who join forces with Stephen to form a powerful trio. Together, they are launching a law firm that does not simply provide legal services—it offers a fully integrated platform where law, business strategy, and industry expertise intersect.

“I began my career in gaming as a lawyer more than 30 years ago, and I’ve seen firsthand how the right legal framework and business knowledge expertise can unlock entire industries,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management. “At SCCG, we’ve built one of the largest global advisory networks in gaming, supporting more than 130 partners across iGaming, sports betting, technology, and tribal gaming. By joining forces with the long-standing excellence of Lazarus, we are creating a firm that doesn’t just guide clients through regulations — it helps them break new ground, open new markets, and set the pace for the future of gaming law and technology.”

The new firm will soon open an office in Las Vegas, with the partnership team making their first joint appearance at Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2025. By uniting two historic legacies, Lazarus Crystal is uniquely positioned to provide counsel that blends regulatory rigor with practical strategy.

“Joining forces with Stephen Crystal aligns with Lazarus Legal’s vision to create a long lasting legacy that is based on our collective foundations in the gaming industry” said Edwin Monzon, Managing Partner at Lazarus Legal.

The launch comes at a pivotal time for the gaming industry, with rapid expansion of sports betting, the continued globalization of iGaming, and emerging technologies—from blockchain to esports—creating complex regulatory challenges. Lazarus Crystal aims to provide clients with the guidance and foresight needed to succeed in this shifting environment, offering a seamless bridge between compliance and opportunity.

About Lazarus Crystal Law Firm

Lazarus Crystal Law Firm is a next-generation legal and strategic platform exclusively dedicated to the global gaming industry. The firm leverages decades of legal accomplishment and industry leadership to provide integrated counsel across licensing, compliance, regulatory affairs, M&A, and emerging technologies in gaming. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Lazarus Crystal Law Firm is built to serve as the trusted partner for operators, regulators, and innovators navigating the future of gaming law.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering iGaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. https://sccgmanagement.com/

