SCCG Partners with FanLabel® to Power Business Development and Managed Services for the #1 Music-Based Fantasy App

SCCG Partners with FanLabel®

This announcement coincides with the official launch of SongPicks®, FanLabel’s new branded real-money gaming platform

FanLabel represents the perfect intersection of music, gaming, and fandom — three worlds that thrive on passion and competition.” — Stephen Crystal - Founder & CEO, SCCG

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global leader in advisory, business development, and managed services for the gaming, entertainment, and sports industries, proudly announces a strategic partnership with FanLabel, the #1 music-based fantasy app that lets users pick, play, and win real-world prizes. The collaboration marks one of SCCG’s most significant alliances of the year, combining FanLabel’s breakthrough engagement platform with SCCG’s global expertise in scaling high-performance operations across gaming and entertainment verticals.

FanLabel has already captured the attention of over 300,000 players worldwide, logging more than 3 million song picks and awarding over $100,000 in prizes. By blending fantasy gaming mechanics with the universal appeal of music, FanLabel allows players to “sign” songs and artists to their virtual record labels and compete in daily challenges that reward music knowledge and fandom. Its real-money contest feature, SongPicks®, elevates the experience even further—offering players licensed music selections from major partners including Universal Music Group, Sony Music, Warner Music, Empire, and Beggars Music Group. With four U.S. patents issued and a fifth currently pending, FanLabel’s proprietary platform stands at the forefront of innovation in music-based gaming and fan engagement.

Through this partnership, SCCG will deliver an integrated suite of business development, strategic advisory, and managed services to help FanLabel expand its brand footprint, scale operations, and explore new opportunities across the broader gaming ecosystem. The initiative will leverage SCCG’s deep network of 130+ client-partners, spanning technologies from AI, loyalty, and gamification to payments, compliance, and fan engagement.

Driving Scale Through Strategy, Technology, and Skill-Based Gaming Expertise

SCCG’s involvement will encompass growth strategy, market development, partnership expansion, and operational optimization, backed by the company’s decades of experience advising major gaming and entertainment ventures. As part of SCCG Managed Services, FanLabel will gain access to turnkey operational support, enabling it to execute at scale while maintaining focus on innovation and player experience.

For over 30 years, SCCG has been a driving force behind the success of gaming, sports, and entertainment brands worldwide—providing everything from regulatory guidance and go-to-market strategy to full-scale operations management. This partnership reinforces SCCG’s mission to bridge entertainment and technology, creating new pathways for fan engagement and monetization.

Quote from Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management

“FanLabel represents the perfect intersection of music, gaming, and fandom — three worlds that thrive on passion and competition. What they’ve built is more than a game; it’s a movement in how audiences interact with the music industry. Our goal at SCCG is to amplify that vision through the same global strategy, technology expertise, and managed services that have helped drive success for our partners across the gaming spectrum.”

— Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO, SCCG Management

Quote from Jeff Sloan, Founder and CEO of Fanlabel

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Stephen Crystal and his team to foster the growth and acceleration of FanLabel as the leader in music gamification. The value of deep gaming industry experience, expertise, and access to the industry’s top contacts will be invaluable as we push to deliver a supreme experience to our user base, push for global expansion, and optimize the outcome for our company’s stakeholders.” – Jeff Sloan, Founder and CEO

About FanLabel®

FanLabel® is the world’s first fantasy record label app, bringing together music fans and industry enthusiasts to pick, play, and win real prizes while discovering new artists. With over 300,000 players globally and millions of songs picked, FanLabel® turns music fandom into a daily competition. Available on iOS and Android, FanLabel® is redefining how people engage with music and artists—one song at a time.



About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering iGaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. https://sccgmanagement.com

