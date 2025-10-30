Easton Select Group Expands in Greater Boston with Acquisition of Jackson Pool Service

Latest Portfolio Addition Deepens Regional Presence, Design Relationships, and Customer Base

We’re continuing to expand and are strengthening our ability to serve more homeowners with highly customized services, design and renovation projects.” — David Hobaica, Executive Chairman of Easton Select Group.

EASTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easton Select Group, a national leader in pool services and backyard leisure solutions, today announced it has acquired Jackson Pool Service, Inc., a Lexington, Mass.-based provider of high-end pool construction, renovation, and care. This addition to its portfolio of companies expands Easton Select Group’s reach in Greater Boston and strengthens its ability to serve both residential and commercial clients.Founded in 1978, Jackson Pool built its reputation on exceptional craftsmanship, attention to detail, and a full suite of services ranging from seasonal maintenance to new gunite pool construction and complete remodeling. For nearly 50 years, the company has established trusted relationships with architects, landscape designers, and homeowners across Metro Boston. All customer relationships, projects, and service offerings will continue uninterrupted.Expanded Capabilities, Seamless Continuity“Jackson Pool has long been known for its quality, professionalism, and deep client relationships,” said David Hobaica, Executive Chairman of Easton Select Group. “We’re continuing to expand and are strengthening our ability to serve more homeowners with highly customized services, design and renovation projects. We look forward to building on the relationships and foundation Jackson Pool has established over the past four decades.”“We’ve built our business by treating every pool as an extension of the customer’s lifestyle,” said Steve Jackson, President of Jackson Pool. “We’re proud of our legacy, and we’re confident that Easton Select Group will carry it forward with the same level of care and dedication.”“We’re continuing to grow our presence across Metro Boston and are expanding the support we offer to homeowners and commercial clients seeking high-quality pool construction, renovation, and ongoing care,” said Tim Dooling, President and CEO of Easton Select Group. “We’re proud to build on Jackson Pool’s trusted legacy while giving customers continued access to expert service—now backed by the broader resources and infrastructure of Easton Select Group.”About Easton Select GroupEaston Select Group is an Easton, Massachusetts-based pool services and backyard leisure company with a diversified portfolio of brands providing pool products, services, and expertise to meet the evolving needs of homeowners nationwide. Built on a second-generation family pool business with a 50-year legacy of quality and innovation, and backed by Brenton Point Capital Partners, the company is expanding nationally and providing pool professionals with a competitive advantage for continued success. Visit us at www.eastonselect.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.