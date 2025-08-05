Prism PPM Launches New Reporting & Analytics: Smarter Business Insights for Strategic Project and Portfolio Management

New embedded dashboards and enterprise-grade analytics tools improve visibility, enhance decision-making, and showcase project portfolio value

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prism PPM, the project portfolio management platform formerly known as WorkOtter, today announced the launch of their new Reporting & Analytics offering, a next-generation business intelligence solution designed to help project management organizations (PMOs) unlock the full strategic value of their data.The release introduces three options for driving greater visibility across projects: embedded dashboards built specifically for PMO KPIs, a BI Gateway for Microsoft Power BI users, and a Databricks connector. From large enterprises to regional, state, and local government agencies, Prism PPM’s Reporting & Analytics helps organizations maintain a sharper focus on the metrics that matter throughout the lifecycle of every project in their portfolio.The launch follows a March 2025 rebrand, which aligned the company’s 27-year legacy with the evolving strategic role of the PMO. Project portfolios are expanding and becoming increasingly complex as organizations respond to rapid advances in AI, shifting mandates in government programs, more frequent mergers and acquisitions, and other drivers of change.Market-Driven Innovation, Purpose-Built for PMOsProject and portfolio leaders face increasingly high-stakes investments, tighter resources, and growing executive expectations for data-driven oversight. Yet many initiatives still fall short due to poor visibility, siloed reporting, and resource misalignment.Prism PPM’s Reporting & Analytics addresses these challenges by offering:● Embedded dashboards for real-time insights into project health, resource allocation, and delivery risk● Microsoft Power BI Gateway, enabling organizations to connect Prism PPM data directly to their internal Power BI environments● Databricks Connect, a flexible option for users of external analytics tools like Tableau or Azure SynapseThe solution was co-developed, and beta tested with input from users, and will roll out in phases, beginning with reports for Project Overview and Resource Allocation."Our PMO office is really excited about the dashboards," said, Karen Fulonge, Manager, Enterprise Data Management and Analytics, University Information Technology, at York University. “They’re already anticipating the ways this will reduce some of the hoops they have to go through now to pull data."“Our customers don’t just want better reporting—they want insights that drive business value,” said Caitlin Bowen, CEO of Prism PPM. “Our rebrand to Prism PPM was more than a name change—it was a strategic commitment to help project-driven organizations manage growing complexity. Our new Reporting & Analytics offering delivers on that promise by embedding intelligence directly where teams and executives already work—transforming reporting into insight, and insight into action.”Flexible, Scalable, and Future-ReadyWhether customers are adopting embedded dashboards or expanding their enterprise BI ecosystem, Prism PPM’s Reporting & Analytics offers a flexible path forward. All options are backed by Prism’s best-in-class implementation and support teams. The platform is also designed to evolve with emerging technologies such as predictive analytics and AI-powered forecasting.Learn More● Visit the Prism Reporting & Analytics page: https://prismppm.com/our-solution/reporting-and-analytics/ ● Request a demo: www.prismppm.com/get-started ● Explore pricing options: www.prismppm.com/pricing About Prism PPMPrism PPM, formerly known as WorkOtter, is a leading SaaS project portfolio management platform that helps public and private organizations manage complex project portfolios with clarity, control, and strategic alignment. From executive dashboards to agile execution, Prism empowers PMOs to maximize portfolio value, optimize resources, and deliver on their most important initiatives.

