Prism PPM Recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting

As we look to the future, Prism PPM will continue to capitalize on advancements in AI to develop and deliver for the PMO offices we serve ...” — Caitlin Bowen, CEO, Prism PPM

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prism PPM (formerly WorkOtter), a leading Project Portfolio Management (PPM) SaaS software, has been recognized as a Niche Player in the 2025 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting (APMR).“We’re incredibly excited to be included once again in this year’s APMR Magic Quadrant,” said Caitlin Bowen, CEO at Prism PPM. “Our abilities as a PPM platform continues to be rooted in our commitment to adaptive project management, combined with the innovative portfolio management tools leaders need to create more strategic Project Management Offices.”According to Gartner, “the adaptive project management and reporting (APMR) market is defined as technologies that can support multiple delivery models to optimize project management practices and complex resource management needs across an organization.”1To support accelerating rates of change and continuous value delivery, these tools adapt to changing customer needs and governance approaches across multiple organizational designs and operating models. They provide multiple execution approaches that are grounded in value-based decision making and the time-to-value perceptions of their customers. Organizations need tools to support the integration of traditional project management practices alongside agile, adaptive, and hybrid ways of working while driving high levels of productivity from contributors and team members.The dynamic and complex multiple organizational operating model design of all organizations makes the correct governance approach imperative, yet difficult to achieve. To drive organization-wide outcomes, APMR tools need to support adaptive decision-making without incurring additional bureaucracy.“As we look to the future,” Bowen added, “Prism PPM will continue to capitalize on advancements in AI to develop and deliver for the PMO offices we serve — creating in them the alignment that ties business objectives directly to decisions at the project level.”Learn More• Visit us online: www.prismppm.com • Request a demo: www.prismppm.com/get-started • Explore pricing options: www.prismppm.com/pricing Source: 1. Gartner Report, Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting, By Sean Bankston, Jennifer Jackson, September 2025.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Objectivity Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About Prism PPMPrism PPM, formerly known as WorkOtter, is a leading SaaS project portfolio management platform that helps public and private organizations manage complex project portfolios with clarity, control, and strategic alignment. From executive dashboards to agile execution, Prism empowers PMOs to maximize portfolio value, optimize resources, and deliver on their most important initiatives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.