Senate Bill 737 Printer's Number 1278
PENNSYLVANIA, October 27 - (2) The purpose and intent of this chapter being to
benefit the people of the Commonwealth by, among other
things, increasing their commerce, health, safety and
prosperity and not to unnecessarily burden or interfere with
existing business by the establishment of competitive
enterprises, none of the powers granted by this chapter shall
be exercised in the construction, financing, improvement,
maintenance, extension or operation of any project or
projects or providing financing for insurance reserves which
in whole or in part shall duplicate or compete with existing
enterprises serving substantially the same purposes. This
limitation shall not apply to the exercise of the powers
granted under this section:
(i) for facilities and equipment for the collection,
removal or disposal of ashes, garbage, rubbish and other
refuse materials by incineration, landfill or other
methods if each municipality organizing or intending to
use the facilities of an authority having such powers
shall declare by resolution or ordinance that it is
desirable for the health and safety of the people of such
municipality that it use the facilities of the authority
and state if any contract between such municipality and
any other person, firm or corporation for the collection,
removal or disposal of ashes, garbage, rubbish and other
refuse material has by its terms expired or is terminable
at the option of the municipality or will expire within
six months from the date such ordinance becomes
effective;
(ii) for industrial development projects if the
authority does not develop industrial projects which will
